Mum-of-seven found dead had been missing for a week, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:05 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 27 February 2020

Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

A mother who had been treated for fear of leaving home on her own was found dead after being missing for a week, an inquest heard.

Jane Lambe, 43, was discovered after police forced entry into her ground floor flat at Angel Road in Norwich on August 30, 2019.

Family and friends had become concerned for the safety of the mother-of-seven, who lived on her own.

An inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Thursday, February 27 heard she had suffered from depression and agoraphobia and periods of being unable to leave home on her own.

Recording a verdict of misadventure, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said she could not be sure Ms Lambe meant to take her life. She said: "She had previous taken overdoses described by mental health professionals as impulsive overdoses.

"It seems to me she had people she loved very much. It seems this was an impulsive act with unexpected consequences."

If you need to talk, the Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, on 116 123.

