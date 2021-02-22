News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich mum completes wild jungle mural in lockdown

Clarissa Place

Published: 1:33 PM February 22, 2021    Updated: 1:35 PM February 22, 2021
Rose Weaver, from Norwich, with her daughter Freya Hipperson and the finished jungle mural.

A Norwich mum has designed a magnificent mural for her animal-loving daughter as part of a lockdown transformation of her bedroom.

Rose Weaver, of Locksley Road, Norwich, used the period to paint the jungle backdrop for 20-month-old daughter Freya.

A close up of some of the animals on Rose Weaver's mural painted in her daughter Freya's bedroom.

A close up of some of the animals on Rose Weaver's mural painted in her daughter Freya's bedroom.

A close up of some of the animals on Rose Weaver's mural painted in her daughter Freya's bedroom.

A close up of some of the animals on Rose Weaver's mural painted in her daughter Freya's bedroom.

The wall is roughly 2.5m wide and 2.3m high and decorated from top to bottom with animals including lions, hippos, ring-tailed lemurs, crocodiles and giraffes. 

Miss Weaver, who hopes to pursue further work as an illustrator, estimated the project took around 40 hours over several months.

Freya Hipperson, 20 months, with her jungle mural painted by her mum Rose Weaver.

Freya Hipperson, 20 months, with her jungle mural painted by her mum Rose Weaver.

Her partner Connor Hipperson helped design where all the animals went before she painted, and the finished wall was completed a couple of weeks ago.

Miss Weaver said: "I'm really glad she likes it. I was a bit worried it might be a bit scary with the crocodiles but even at 20 months she can say all her animals.

"I could only paint an hour or two before she would get restless. I would give her a brush with nothing on it so she could paint the bottom bit while I painted the top.

"Freya has always loved animals, she sees a dog walking and starts woofing. She's really gentle if she sees a ladybird on a leaf she won't poke it, she will stroke the leaf. I knew it had to be something with animals.

"I could have painted mermaids or some underwater mural but she really loves animals and she does appreciate that. I hope she enjoys it for a really long time."

Freya showing her delight at her mum's work of the jungle mural by touching the crocodile.

After completing the first part of the mural, a crocodile, Miss Weaver was relieved when Freya enjoyed patting it, and when it was completed hugged and kissed the animals, including the lion.

She added: "It was really hard, but I'm really proud of how it came out. When you start a project you wonder is it going to really work."

A close up of some of the animals on Rose Weaver's mural painted in her daughter Freya's bedroom.

A close up of some of the animals on Rose Weaver's mural painted in her daughter Freya's bedroom.

It is not the first mural in the couple's house, with Miss Weaver designing and painting a fairy-inspired backdrop for Freya's nursery before she was born.

The fairy mural Rose designed for Freya's nursery before she was born.

The 28-year-old said: "I feel blessed to have had the ability to do this. Normally we would be at work or we would be doing something else. When we had the latest lockdown I thought get it done before starting working again and have the time to be with her. It's really nice to see her picking up a brush and joining in."

