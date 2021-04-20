News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich MP's anger at complaints over race report tweet

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 4:34 PM April 20, 2021   
Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

A Norwich MP has hit back against complaints over a tweet he sent damning a report into racism.

After the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) published a report into racial integration, Norwich South MP Clive Lewis commented on it by tweeting a picture of a Ku Klux Klan member with the caption "Move along. Nothing to see here."

Commission chairman Tony Sewell has criticised the post and has written to the parliamentary committee for standards calling for an investigation to be held.

But Mr Lewis has defended the tweet and reiterated his intentions when he sent it.

 "My comments have never been about the commissioners as I have made clear many times," Mr Lewis said. "They have always been about the government’s motivations and the widely discredited CRED report, part-authored by No 10.

"It’s now clear to me that report has failed in its attempt to downplay structural racism.

You may also want to watch:

"Rather than deal with this failing, No 10 has decided to pursue a deeply regrettable series of attacks on individuals and charities that have legitimately spoken out on the CRED report’s failings."

Among the organisations to criticise the report is the Runnymede Trust, a think tank founded in 1968 to oppose structural racism.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Norwich
  2. 2 Influencer loses one-of-a-kind wedding ring at coast
  3. 3 Man found dead in Norwich hotel
  1. 4 Man, 47, in court on murder charge after Thorpe stabbing
  2. 5 Long-suffering A11 drivers to benefit as 50-year-old road replaced
  3. 6 'It's very very noisy' - broken manhole cover keeps couple awake at night
  4. 7 Norwich pub allowed to reopen after licensing u-turn
  5. 8 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  6. 9 Eager shoppers queue for opening of 20-year-old's vintage clothing shop
  7. 10 Axe for Norwich Tourist Information Centre as closure announced

Meanwhile the United Nations has also been critical of the report suggesting it had attempted to normalise white supremacy. 

But in his letter to the standards commissioner, Dr Sewell wrote: "'This disturbing and distasteful post was extremely offensive to all of us on the commission.

"It was a shocking and wholly reprehensible reaction to our report, which puts forward an evidence-based argument for causes and drivers of some of the disparities that exist for people from all races and ethnicities in the UK"

However, Mr Lewis has questioned the motives behind his complaint.

He added: "This concerted twisting and mis-representation of the truth is part of an alarming pattern of behaviour from this government.

"Behaviour more akin to that of Hungary or Poland and a blatant attempt to close down legitimate, democratic criticism by underhand means.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Man due in court charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
From right to left are Jordan Binks, Marco Norman, Megan and Johnathan Keeley

Gallery

City beer gardens heaving as lockdown eases and Norwich City promoted

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich city centre Primark queue

Queues and tunes as life returns to city on Saturday after shops reopen

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police are hunting a gang of youths after four assaults. Picture: Archant library.

Man detained under mental health act after Norwich disturbance

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus