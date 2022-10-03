Norwich MP guarantees pension increase but unclear if benefits will rise
- Credit: PA
Norwich MP Chloe Smith has guaranteed that pensions will rise with inflation - although avoided any confirmation around increasing benefits.
The work and pensions secretary made the comments today (October 3) during the Conservative Party conference held in Birmingham.
Her statement comes as chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng declined to say whether benefits will be increased in line with inflation, as the government U-turned on plans to cut the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.
The government dramatically dropped its plans to abolish the 45pc rate on earnings over £150,000 this morning following widespread criticism.
Speaking from the main stage of the Conservative Party conference, she noted the government has confirmed that pensions “will again be supported by the triple lock”.
Ms Smith said: “I can say today that as a part of continuing what we’ve done with our broader cost-of-living payments, to help the pensioners, to help the disabled people, to help those on the lowest incomes, we are making the next payments in the month of November and I know that will be welcome news to many.
“We do understand that these are very anxious times for people, we know that people are struggling with some of the costs that are rising. That’s why protecting the most vulnerable is a vital priority for me and to this government.”
Failing to keep pace with rising prices would leave some of the poorest households facing a real-terms cut in their incomes.
In May this year, then-chancellor Rishi Sunak said benefits would be uprated by this September’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI), subject to a review by the work and pensions Secretary.
Last week, charities said they were shocked and horrified at the possibility that benefits may not be increased in line with inflation, and urged the government to honour Mr Sunak’s promise.
Principal policy adviser for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Katie Schmuecker, said: “Anything less than raising benefits in line with inflation will amount to the largest permanent deliberate real-terms cut to the basic rate of benefits in history.”
An announcement on changes to benefits levels is usually made in November, taking into account earnings and price data from September, and coming into effect the following April.