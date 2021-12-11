Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party
- Credit: Eliza Boo Photography
Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, has spoken out about the alleged Christmas party held at Downing Street in the height of the pandemic.
The MP said: "I recognise people's indignation, especially considering that everyone was making big sacrifices this time last year and throughout the pandemic."
She added: "My thoughts in particular are with constituents who've lost loved ones to Covid-19.
"I think it is vital that those who set the rules, follow the rules."
It comes after more than a week of controversy over allegations of rule-breaking festivities in Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas.
The Times reported that around two dozen civil servants were present for the drinks on November 25, 2020.
A Treasury spokesman said: “In line with the guidance at the time, a number of staff came into the office to work on the Spending Review 2020.
“We have been made aware that a small number of those staff had impromptu drinks around their desks after the event.”
Downing Street confirmed it has cancelled any plans to hold a Christmas party this year.