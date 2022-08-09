Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Mysterious 'book fairy' hides gifts in city woods

Sophie Skyring

Published: 3:14 PM August 9, 2022
People living in NR3 were surprised to see books were left as gifts in the woods on Tuesday morning. 

Bleary-eyed folk out for their morning walks in NR3 were given a lovely surprise on Tuesday morning.

Andrea Waldron was out on a walk in Mousehold Heath with her dog when she noticed a book with a ribbon tied around it.

She posted the image on social media and received comments from many others in NR3 saying they too had found books with ribbons tied around them.

Andrea found the books around Mousehold on her morning walk. 

On the books is a sticker from 'The Book Fairy' which reads: "Take this book, read it & leave it for the next person to enjoy."

Andrea said: “I thought it was a lovely gesture.  

“It made me smile and I love reading so I always appreciate a new book.” 

She chose to keep Julian Barnes by Elizabeth Finch.  

Andrea Waldron was out with her dog when she first noticed that books had been left for people around the woods. 

And she said this random act of kindness has encouraged her to pay it forward. 

“I am going to pass it on and I believe someone in the NR3 Facebook group said they are going to do the same with their gifted book.  

“We should all spread a bit of kindness,” Andrea said.  

Andrea decided to keep this book as she loves reading. 

