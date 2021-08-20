News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Helping hand to rehome families escaping Afghanistan and Syria

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:49 PM August 20, 2021   
Jenny Holcombe, trustee for the Norwich Mothers Union project development, prepping goods for the resettlement scheme 

Jenny Holcombe, trustee for the Norwich Mothers Union project development, prepping goods for the resettlement scheme - Credit: Contributed

A Norwich group has been playing their part in helping resettle families who are escaping from Afghanistan. 

The Mothers Union Norwich Diocese has been supporting vulnerable families who are cleared by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR] to come to Britain from the borders of Syria for five years. 

And they have also helped three families come to Norwich from Afghanistan working in partnership with the county council and the Home Office.

Simon Shreeve, manager of the award-winning 'People From Abroad' social work team, said: "When weary travellers arrive at their new homes it is always a pleasure to see the delight on the faces of the parents and the excitement of the children as they explore their new homes and can relax in the knowledge that they have arrived safely." 

 A packed Norwich Mothers Union car delivering bedding and other goods as part of the scheme 

A packed Norwich Mothers Union car delivering bedding and other goods as part of the scheme - Credit: Contributed

Contact Norwich Mothers' Union on 01603 882330 if you can assist with bedding. Donations for bedding may be sent by cheque to 'Mothers Union Norwich Diocese and sent to MU Office, Diocesan House, 109 Dereham Road, Easton, NR9 5ES with 'For Refugees Resettlement' written on the back. 

