Providing a safe space for vulnerable refugee families in Norwich



Ben Hardy

Published: 12:00 PM May 19, 2021   
Members of the Mothers' Union Norwich preparing bedding for the refugees 

A refugee resettlement project has been taking place in Norwich in aid of vulnerable Syrian families. 

Mothers' Union Norwich has been working closely with the county council to provide full sets of new bedding for three families in the city during the pandemic. 

Another family is expected to be supported in June, with the Mother's Union stating the project's aim is giving practical support to any family in difficulty or danger. 

Members of Norwich Mothers' Union prepare bedding for Syrian refugees 

A spokesperson for the Mothers' Union said: "We recognise that for the younger children involved the move is exciting, frightening and bewildering, so we also pop a soft toy in the bed to help them know they are loved and safe in this new place."

The group is appealing for donations for the project.

Cheques can be sent to: The Treasurer, Mothers' Union Office, Diocesan House, 109 Dereham Road Easton NR9 5ES with 'Resettlement fund' on the back, or alternatively contact mund@thelashleys.com.





