Norwich mother wins battle for £1,750 refund on damaged sofa

Paul and Claire Melton who are in dispute with Sofology. Picture: Claire Melton Archant

A Norwich mother has won a battle with a national furniture company after initially being refused a refund for a damaged sofa.

The damaged Sofology sofa which in Paul and Claire Melton's conservatory. Picture: Claire Melton The damaged Sofology sofa which in Paul and Claire Melton's conservatory. Picture: Claire Melton

Claire Melton bought her £1,750 warranty-covered sofa suite from Sofology in July and noticed a stain growing on one of them days after it had been placed in her conservatory.

The 48-year-old, from Wymondham, was in dispute with Sofology for two months before being offered a full refund after being contacted by this newspaper.

Mrs Melton said: “They offered to replace the cushions, but we have been told by a professional that the damage is deeper than that. They then told me to pay for it to be professionally cleaned. These were unacceptable resolutions so I declined them.”

A letter from a Sofology technician said the stain on the duck-egg sofa was caused by water being present on the packaging of the furniture, and that over time the water had evaporated, resulting in the marks.

Previously she was told in an email from Sofology that “the shape and pattern of the stains suggests it has been caused in an environment”.

A spokesman for Sofology said: “We have investigated Mrs Melton’s complaint and can see concerns were raised regarding a stain on one of the seat cushions.

“The issue was only reported 11 days after delivery so we explained that it was impossible to confirm whether this had happened on delivery.

“The complaint was escalated to our resolutions team and after a full investigation and further conversations with the customer, a repair or replacement was offered.

“Mrs Melton has rejected both resolutions and so we have offered to collect the furniture and issue a full refund, which Mrs Melton has accepted.”

At first, Sofology said they “couldn’t take the claim any further” as warranty did not cover damage done in transit or prior to delivery.

The Sofology spokesman said: “We have fully investigated all concerns raised and believe the best resolution has been offered.

“Mrs Melton has been provided with a direct number for the Sofologist handling her case should she have any further enquiries.”

Never buy a sofa from @Sofology this got delivered with stains everywhere and they're refusing to do anything saying it's our fault putting it in a 'bad environment'(a conservatory!). Norwich manager Scott was rude and even hung up on us. Appalling customer service @SofologyHelp pic.twitter.com/WytH4qNYjV — Shantelle (@shantellemelton) October 16, 2018

Sofology collected both sofas on Thursday, October 18.