Norwich mum and daughter duo shed 12st

Published: 5:02 PM October 25, 2021

Claire Minter and her daughter Alice have lost over 12st combined since January 2020. - Credit: Slimming World

A mother and daughter from Norwich have dramatically transformed their lives after losing over 12st combined.

Having joined Costessey Slimming World in January 2020, Claire Minter and her daughter Alice have supported one another to achieve their dream target weights.

Claire said: “When we first joined Slimming World, I had just suffered two strokes days after my 49th birthday - I knew it was time to take action."

Claire began to make small changes to the way she cooked meals and was originally worried that healthy meals might limit dinner options.

"Now, we try more new recipes now than we ever did before," she said.

"My biggest concern was evenings. I used to snack on crisps and chocolate, but now I am enjoying fruit and healthy Hi-Fi bars instead!”

Alice, who has lost six and a half stone since joining Slimming World, said: "Our group is great, we swap recipes and strategies for staying on track. If we’ve ever struggled there has always been someone ready to suggest a new idea or remind us why we started this journey.

"Dreams really do come true."