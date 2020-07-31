Search

Advanced search

Norwich officially a happier place to live – but residents among most anxious in UK

PUBLISHED: 05:28 01 August 2020

Autumn in the city, Norwich Castle Photo: Brittany Woodman

Autumn in the city, Norwich Castle Photo: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Norwich has rocketed up the list of the happiest places to live in the UK – but still compares poorly against other parts of Norfolk for residents’ wellbeing.

The Fine City was named among the bottom five places in the country for quality of life and happiness last year, but has scored much better in the latest set of annual figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Norwich shot up by 121 places, taking the city above Great Yarmouth and Broadland in the Norfolk list.

The city’s score rose to 7.4/10, regarded as a “high” score by the ONS’ grouping system.

South Norfolk was the only other area of the county which saw happiness scores increase slightly, while residents of every other area reported lower happiness between April 2019 and March 2020 than they did in the previous 12-month period.

According to the figures the unhappiest places to live in Norfolk is Broadland – the area’s score fell to 7.27, placing it 362nd out of 415 in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

But while Norwich fared better on the happiness scale, it is comfortably the worst area in the county for being a worthwhile place to live, for life satisfaction and for anxiety – for the latter, it was ranked the sixth worst places in the UK.

Four areas of Norfolk rank among the 100 worst for anxiety with Great Yarmouth hot on the heels of Norwich in 19th place, while Broadland and south Norfolk come in in 75th and 77th respectively.

Along with King’s Lynn and west Norfolk, north Norfolk scored well in all four categories and has been named among the most worthwhile places to live, as well as one of the best areas for life satisfaction.

North Norfolk also ranked highest in the county for happiness though it tumbled in the UK-wide rankings from 88th to 145th – a loss of 57 places.

When gathering the data, ONS researchers “asked people to evaluate, on a scale of 0 to 10, how satisfied they are with their life overall, whether they feel they have meaning and purpose in their life, and about their emotions (happiness and anxiety) during a particular period”.

The data is collected from a sample size of around 320,000 respondents across the UK.

• Do you believe your area of Norfolk is a happy place to live? Email us with your thoughts!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Petrol poured over front door home and set fire to in Norwich arson

GV of houses on Stevenson Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Most Read

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Petrol poured over front door home and set fire to in Norwich arson

GV of houses on Stevenson Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Two new restaurants open at Chapelfield shopping centre

Chi and Granary, which have both opened under the same owners at Chapelfield in Norwich. Picture: intu Chapelfield

City report card: The painful truth about Zimbo

Christoph Zimmermann was a big miss for Norwich City with his injury absences in the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Robin Sainty; It’s a story of cheques and balances for Norwich City

Jamal Lewis has benefited from Norwich's faith in young talent Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich officially a happier place to live – but residents among most anxious in UK

Autumn in the city, Norwich Castle Photo: Brittany Woodman

Woman sexually assaulted after getting in car in Norwich and then dropped off 40 miles away

Police investigating a sexual assault which took place after a woman got into a car in the St Benedict's area of Norwich are appealing for information.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY