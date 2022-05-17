'Fast & Furious' modified cars reported speeding down industrial road
- Credit: Archant
Boy racers allegedly caused "chaos" in a city road.
Reports from passers-by and neighbours in the area say they heard the pops and bangs of cars back firing in Barker Street last Saturday night.
Alanna Richardson, who lives in Wingfield Road, was coming home when she encountered the scene.
She said: "I came down the road where Halfords and Screwfix are and the road was chaos.
"Every car park along was chock-a-block with cars - easily a hundred.
"It looked like something out a Fast & Furious film.
"There was loud music, cars revving their engines and around 60 people were all over the road - it was like a festival had just popped up from nowhere.
Most Read
- 1 School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition
- 2 Former city sex shop up for sale
- 3 U-turn on city bike shop closure
- 4 Dispute with council over legal cannabis use following eviction from home
- 5 Man accused of murder refuses to appear in court
- 6 Fireworks, food stalls and music planned for jubilee party near Norwich
- 7 Road cleared following crash near KFC in Mile Cross
- 8 'They want to suck your blood': Bed bugs invade city homes
- 9 Norwich Western Link route change report delayed
- 10 'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden
"People were in the road and either side on the path - they weren't moving for traffic - cars were having to snake around them."
However once the 32-year-old got home, about half a mile from where she witnessed the tunes and tyre smoke, the activity could still be heard.
Alanna added: "There was still so much revving we could hear and even the music.
"This continued for a few more hours until about 10pm."
Vaughan Thomas, Labour councillor for Mancroft ward, said: "If people are not adhering to the highway code and the law it should be reported.
"Every time someone sees something like this happening, report it, because even if they're gone by the time the police arrive, it can be highlighted as a hotspot and investigated.
"Vehicles are killing machines and need to be treated with respect."
Remnants of the night's tyre-screeching are still visible along Barker Street with skid marks on the tarmac.
Tracey Smith, from Key and Castle Yard which backs on to the industrial estate, is all too familiar with the Barker Street boy racers.
The 48-year-old said: "I hear loads of screeching tyres and their exhausts popping off which is very annoying.
"It's happened the last few weeks now - usually late at night - it's a pain.
"My bedroom is at the back of the flat too so it's all I can hear."