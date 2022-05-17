Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

'Fast & Furious' modified cars reported speeding down industrial road

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 2:37 PM May 17, 2022
Hundreds of modified cars were spotted, and heard, in Barker Street on May 14.

Hundreds of modified cars were spotted, and heard, in Barker Street on May 14. - Credit: Archant

Boy racers allegedly caused "chaos" in a city road.

Reports from passers-by and neighbours in the area say they heard the pops and bangs of cars back firing in Barker Street last Saturday night.

Alanna Richardson, who lives in Wingfield Road, was coming home when she encountered the scene.

She said: "I came down the road where Halfords and Screwfix are and the road was chaos.

"Every car park along was chock-a-block with cars - easily a hundred.

"It looked like something out a Fast & Furious film.

"There was loud music, cars revving their engines and around 60 people were all over the road - it was like a festival had just popped up from nowhere.

Most Read

  1. 1 School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition
  2. 2 Former city sex shop up for sale
  3. 3 U-turn on city bike shop closure
  1. 4 Dispute with council over legal cannabis use following eviction from home
  2. 5 Man accused of murder refuses to appear in court
  3. 6 Fireworks, food stalls and music planned for jubilee party near Norwich
  4. 7 Road cleared following crash near KFC in Mile Cross
  5. 8 'They want to suck your blood': Bed bugs invade city homes
  6. 9 Norwich Western Link route change report delayed
  7. 10 'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden

"People were in the road and either side on the path - they weren't moving for traffic - cars were having to snake around them."

Alanna Richardson, who lives in Wingfield Road, said the cars and music could be heard from half a mile away.

Alanna Richardson, who lives in Wingfield Road, said the cars and music could be heard from half a mile away. - Credit: Alanna Richardson

However once the 32-year-old got home, about half a mile from where she witnessed the tunes and tyre smoke, the activity could still be heard.

Alanna added: "There was still so much revving we could hear and even the music.

"This continued for a few more hours until about 10pm."

The modified cars could be heard in Barker Street on Saturday May 14 between 7pm and 10pm.

The modified cars could be heard in Barker Street on Saturday May 14 between 7pm and 10pm. - Credit: Archant

Vaughan Thomas, Labour councillor for Mancroft ward, said: "If people are not adhering to the highway code and the law it should be reported.

"Every time someone sees something like this happening, report it, because even if they're gone by the time the police arrive, it can be highlighted as a hotspot and investigated.

"Vehicles are killing machines and need to be treated with respect."

Mancroft ward councillor for Norwich City Council Vaughan Thomas. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Mancroft ward councillor for Norwich City Council Vaughan Thomas. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Remnants of the night's tyre-screeching are still visible along Barker Street with skid marks on the tarmac.

Tracey Smith, from Key and Castle Yard which backs on to the industrial estate, is all too familiar with the Barker Street boy racers.

Tracey Smith lives in Key and Castle Yard, which backs on to the industrial estate, and Barker Street.

Tracey Smith lives in Key and Castle Yard, which backs on to the industrial estate, and Barker Street. - Credit: Archant

The 48-year-old said: "I hear loads of screeching tyres and their exhausts popping off which is very annoying.

"It's happened the last few weeks now - usually late at night - it's a pain.

"My bedroom is at the back of the flat too so it's all I can hear."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The south view of Sweet Briar Road where Anglian Water continues to work to reopen the busy highway

New images show progress of Sweet Briar Road repair

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Willem Buttinger (inset) and a map showing which areas of Norwich may be at risk of flooding by 2030.

Which parts of Norwich could be underwater by 2030?

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Jon Watson of the Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch Team is providing support following the incident in Rawley Road

Police descend on city home 'frightening the life' out of neighbours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police were overtaken on the A47 near Norwich by a car travelling 95mph

Driver with expired license overtakes police at 95mph

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon