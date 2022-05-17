'Fast & Furious' modified cars reported speeding down industrial road

Hundreds of modified cars were spotted, and heard, in Barker Street on May 14. - Credit: Archant

Boy racers allegedly caused "chaos" in a city road.

Reports from passers-by and neighbours in the area say they heard the pops and bangs of cars back firing in Barker Street last Saturday night.

Alanna Richardson, who lives in Wingfield Road, was coming home when she encountered the scene.

She said: "I came down the road where Halfords and Screwfix are and the road was chaos.

"Every car park along was chock-a-block with cars - easily a hundred.

"It looked like something out a Fast & Furious film.

"There was loud music, cars revving their engines and around 60 people were all over the road - it was like a festival had just popped up from nowhere.

"People were in the road and either side on the path - they weren't moving for traffic - cars were having to snake around them."

Alanna Richardson, who lives in Wingfield Road, said the cars and music could be heard from half a mile away. - Credit: Alanna Richardson

However once the 32-year-old got home, about half a mile from where she witnessed the tunes and tyre smoke, the activity could still be heard.

Alanna added: "There was still so much revving we could hear and even the music.

"This continued for a few more hours until about 10pm."

The modified cars could be heard in Barker Street on Saturday May 14 between 7pm and 10pm. - Credit: Archant

Vaughan Thomas, Labour councillor for Mancroft ward, said: "If people are not adhering to the highway code and the law it should be reported.

"Every time someone sees something like this happening, report it, because even if they're gone by the time the police arrive, it can be highlighted as a hotspot and investigated.

"Vehicles are killing machines and need to be treated with respect."

Mancroft ward councillor for Norwich City Council Vaughan Thomas. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Remnants of the night's tyre-screeching are still visible along Barker Street with skid marks on the tarmac.

Tracey Smith, from Key and Castle Yard which backs on to the industrial estate, is all too familiar with the Barker Street boy racers.

Tracey Smith lives in Key and Castle Yard, which backs on to the industrial estate, and Barker Street. - Credit: Archant

The 48-year-old said: "I hear loads of screeching tyres and their exhausts popping off which is very annoying.

"It's happened the last few weeks now - usually late at night - it's a pain.

"My bedroom is at the back of the flat too so it's all I can hear."