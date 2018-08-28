Search

Norwich mother and daughter duo front Travelodge Christmas campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:54 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 24 December 2018

Alicia Megan Barnard and her daughter Amira Megan are the models for the new Christmas room at Travelodge Credit: Kit Oates

Rights Managed

A mother and daughter duo celebrating this Christmas after scoring their first modelling job together - as the faces of a national hotel chain.

Alicia Megan Barnard, 26, and her daughter Amira Megan, eight, from Earlham, have fronted the new festive campaign by Travelodge and posed for pictures in a Christmas-themed room.

But whilst it is all smiles in the photographs, it took a lot for mum Alicia to get back in the spotlight after being made to feel ‘worthless’ for wanting to become a model.

Amira was very poorly when she was born and stayed in hospital for the first year of her life.

Whilst mum Alicia was there she met a woman who had modelled for Next who told her that when Amira was strong enough to get in touch as they would be ‘amazing mother and daughter models’.

But Alicia never called her back after telling a friend at the time who laughed at the idea.

Miss Barnard said: “He made me feel I was worthless and that it would never happen and I never called the lady and lost all my confidence - I didn’t have very nice people around me then.

“However, when Amira was six months old we met someone called Steve Sewell who believed from day one I would get into modelling and he pushed me.

“Then when this opportunity came up with Amira and working with her it was such a dream come true.

“We are going to push for more mother and daughter work now as we both worked so naturally together.”

The pair modelled for the UK’s first Christmas-themed room which is available from December 17 until January 6 at the York Monks Cross Travelodge.

The room includes a 6ft high pine Christmas tree, festive bedding, snow carpet and complimentary mince pies.

Miss Barnard added: “They looked after us so well and offered us another stay at the hotel as we were so professional and they got the photos they wanted straight away.

“It really made my Christmas.”

