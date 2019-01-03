Are you affected by worn or missing road markings in Norwich?

Search

03 January, 2019 - 10:34
Have you been affected by worn road markings in Norwich? Photo: Paul Hewitt

Have you been affected by worn road markings in Norwich? Photo: Paul Hewitt

The number of complaints made in Norwich over worn or missing road markings has risen by more than 50pc.

Last year, Norwich City Council received 45 complaints over the issue, for locations all over the city.

But in 2018, up to December 21, they had received 69, an increase of 53pc.

We’d like to know whether you have spotted by any worn or missing road markings in the city - and whether they have affected your journey.

• Please get in touch using the form in this story, or email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

