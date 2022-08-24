Meet Buddy, the popular mini pony who trots around city on a lead

Meet Buddy, the miniature Shetland pony, with his owner Jim Capes - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Customers kicking back with a pint or a happy meal often do a double take when seeing Jim Capes and his beloved pet out for a walk.

That's because the brown and white animal the retired police officer walks around Hellesdon is not a large dog.

It is in fact Buddy, a miniature Shetland pony.

The pair are often seen meandering along Boundary Road on their route past McDonald's and The Whiffler pub.

As a result the pint-sized pony has gained quite the following.

Buddy the miniature Shetland pony waits at the traffic lights with his owner Jim Capes - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Jim bought Buddy from a group of travellers a decade ago and looks after him along with his wife Claire and daughter Lorna.

He said: "He's 11 years old and we've had him for 10 of those years.

"My wife and daughter were walking over Bowthorpe marshes.

"They spotted a group of horses tethered up - one of which was Buddy.

Buddy the miniature Shetland pony snacking on the side of the ring road - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"It was love at first sight so we bought Buddy and took him back home."

Since then Buddy has trotted through Hellesdon on a daily basis.

Jim added: "Every day without fail I'll take him out.

"It doesn't matter whether it's Christmas Day or New Years Day - we'll go out.

Buddy the miniature Shetland pony does an hour round trip through the Hellesdon area - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We walk past The Whiffler, down Boundary Road, up Reepham Road before heading back home to Mountfield Avenue."

The dad-of-one added: "It takes about an hour.

"I take a bag with me to pick up any food people leave for Buddy.

"People get to know the route we go and will leave carrots, apples or ginger biscuits for him."

Jim Capes with his miniature Shetland pony Buddy who he walks around the Hellesdon area - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Over the years Buddy has become quite the local celebrity with his stubby legs and fluffy mane.

Jim said: "He's more well known than me.

"The public can't get enough of him.

"I sometimes hear people go past our bungalow and say: ‘That’s where Buddy lives’.

Jim Capes walks his miniature Shetland along Boundary Road - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"They never say: ‘That’s Jim’s house’.

“Very few people know me but they all know Buddy and make a fuss of him."

The 70-year-old added: "Children will come up and want to stroke him.

"People will take pictures or video.

Meet Buddy, the miniature Shetland pony, with his owner Jim Capes - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"I don't have Facebook but my family tell me Buddy's all over social media."

Buddy has also visited retirement homes and carnivals.

Jim said: "If I take him anywhere there's only one thing I say.

"As long as there's a carrot or some grass for Buddy, he'll be a happy boy."

What does it take to look after a pony like Buddy?

Although Buddy is a small animal he still needs a fair amount of space.

Buddy has a nice yard to enjoy at home and also gets his walk every day.

For ponies which aren't necessarily walked daily, they can require up to an acre of land to enjoy.

Mini ponies like Buddy can also easily be overfed, which is why it's so important to keep the beloved pet busy.

Usually miniature horses need about a pound to a pound-and-a-half of hay or pasture a day.

The good news is breeds like Buddy will always be up for a walk as they are extremely friendly and loyal.

Miniature Shetlands are known for making friends with children and other horses as long as they're looked after property.