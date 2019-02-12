‘It’s brilliant’ – new Norwich Children’s Library gets seal of approval from parents

Martha, nine, in the mirrored tunnel under one of the bookcases at the newly refurbished children's library at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich’s Children’s Library has re-opened after a refurbishment and now boasts a sensory area, lots of new books and more space for play.

Libraries may have a reputation for being serious places where even the slightest noise is hushed but when it comes to one children’s library this couldn’t be further from the truth.

After five months of hard work and long hours, the new Children’s Library, in the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library has a new look, much to the excitement of its young visitors.

Featuring a brand range of books as well as resources for parents, the new-look library also boasts dedicated areas for little ones to play in, reading areas and a new sensory zone where children can relax.

Adam McGee, children’s community librarian who was involved in the refurbishment of the Children’s Library, said; “We wanted to create a space that was as much about playing as it was books.

“The last library was very well-loved and we had had it for over 19 years but we very much wanted to freshen it up and one of the things we wanted to do was make it about the books but also re-enforce the idea that libraries aren’t just books they’re safe spaces where you can come, enjoy the area and play.

“It’s a real community area where parents, carers and children can all enjoy the space,” he said.

“We wanted to inspire play and creativity. Books inspire learning and literacy but we don’t just want to inspire literacy we want to inspire different ways of thinking and imaginations.”

Mr McGee said that after all the hard work, it was brilliant to see children enjoying the new library, he said: “We can put as much work in as we like but as long as the children come in and go ‘wow’ that’s the most important thing.”

Kate Miles-Bagshaw, who attended the grand opening of the new library on Monday with her children aged four and 20 months, said: “It’s amazing, I thought it was a great space before but when you walk in it’s brilliant.

“It’s much bigger, much airier, there’s so much more for children to do, and I think it will encourage children to stay longer and use the library in lots of different ways.”

Jo Brown, head teacher of Charles Darwin Primary School in Norwich, who was at the grand opening with her children aged four and seven, said she was really impressed by the refurbishment.

She said: “I really like the mirrors in the book shelves, that there are lots of little corners to hide away in, and the space.”