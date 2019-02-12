Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘It’s brilliant’ – new Norwich Children’s Library gets seal of approval from parents

PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 February 2019

Martha, nine, in the mirrored tunnel under one of the bookcases at the newly refurbished children's library at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Martha, nine, in the mirrored tunnel under one of the bookcases at the newly refurbished children's library at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich’s Children’s Library has re-opened after a refurbishment and now boasts a sensory area, lots of new books and more space for play.

Libraries may have a reputation for being serious places where even the slightest noise is hushed but when it comes to one children’s library this couldn’t be further from the truth.

After five months of hard work and long hours, the new Children’s Library, in the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library has a new look, much to the excitement of its young visitors.

Featuring a brand range of books as well as resources for parents, the new-look library also boasts dedicated areas for little ones to play in, reading areas and a new sensory zone where children can relax.

Adam McGee, children’s community librarian who was involved in the refurbishment of the Children’s Library, said; “We wanted to create a space that was as much about playing as it was books.

Hannah Woodhall, library assistant, at the newly refurbished children's library at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHannah Woodhall, library assistant, at the newly refurbished children's library at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The last library was very well-loved and we had had it for over 19 years but we very much wanted to freshen it up and one of the things we wanted to do was make it about the books but also re-enforce the idea that libraries aren’t just books they’re safe spaces where you can come, enjoy the area and play.

“It’s a real community area where parents, carers and children can all enjoy the space,” he said.

“We wanted to inspire play and creativity. Books inspire learning and literacy but we don’t just want to inspire literacy we want to inspire different ways of thinking and imaginations.”

Mr McGee said that after all the hard work, it was brilliant to see children enjoying the new library, he said: “We can put as much work in as we like but as long as the children come in and go ‘wow’ that’s the most important thing.”

Adam McGee, children's community librarian, at the newly refurbished children's library at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAdam McGee, children's community librarian, at the newly refurbished children's library at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kate Miles-Bagshaw, who attended the grand opening of the new library on Monday with her children aged four and 20 months, said: “It’s amazing, I thought it was a great space before but when you walk in it’s brilliant.

“It’s much bigger, much airier, there’s so much more for children to do, and I think it will encourage children to stay longer and use the library in lots of different ways.”

Jo Brown, head teacher of Charles Darwin Primary School in Norwich, who was at the grand opening with her children aged four and seven, said she was really impressed by the refurbishment.

She said: “I really like the mirrors in the book shelves, that there are lots of little corners to hide away in, and the space.”

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Friend of murdered Kerri calls on schools to raise awareness of domestic violence to pupils

Kerri McAuley with close friend Laura Gaunt, who has started a campaign to get mandatory domestic violence education into high schools. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Acle Straight dualling could start in 2023

Acle Straight near Halvergate. Picture: Nick Butcher

10 free things to do this February half-term

These are the free events and activities in Norfolk this half-term. Picture: James Bass

The WI to find 100 ways with cake for Norfolk Day

Norwich WI celebrate Norfolk day.

‘It’s brilliant’ – new Norwich Children’s Library gets seal of approval from parents

Martha, nine, in the mirrored tunnel under one of the bookcases at the newly refurbished children's library at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists