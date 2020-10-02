Video

Riverside walk still blocked by trees brought down in storms

Riverside walk in Norwich that hyas been closed since storm force winds brought down trees. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Work is underway to clear a popular riverside walk in Norwich after it was blocked by trees brought down in last weekend’s high winds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downed trees blocking path beside the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Chloe Louise Downed trees blocking path beside the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Chloe Louise

Walkers have been unable to use the path that runs alongside the River Wensum between Mile Cross Road and Sweet Briar Road.

The path is popular with dog walkers and is part of a network of routes linking Anderson’s Meadow to Mile Cross Marshes, Marriott’s Way and Sloughbottom Park.

MORE: Monthly rain in 24 hours and coldest and windiest September days for 40 years

Two large trees were blown over during the high winds and torrential rain that lashed Norfolk last Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, October 2, council workers were felling the remaining trees as part of the process of clearing the path.

Hundreds of trees were brought down across Norfolk by the high winds that Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said had seen the strongest September gust in the region since 1997, and the joint strongest September gust in the past 40 years.