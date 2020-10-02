Search

Advanced search

Video

Riverside walk still blocked by trees brought down in storms

PUBLISHED: 12:42 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 02 October 2020

Riverside walk in Norwich that hyas been closed since storm force winds brought down trees. Picture: Simon Parkin

Riverside walk in Norwich that hyas been closed since storm force winds brought down trees. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Work is underway to clear a popular riverside walk in Norwich after it was blocked by trees brought down in last weekend’s high winds.

Downed trees blocking path beside the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Chloe LouiseDowned trees blocking path beside the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Chloe Louise

Walkers have been unable to use the path that runs alongside the River Wensum between Mile Cross Road and Sweet Briar Road.

The path is popular with dog walkers and is part of a network of routes linking Anderson’s Meadow to Mile Cross Marshes, Marriott’s Way and Sloughbottom Park.

MORE: Monthly rain in 24 hours and coldest and windiest September days for 40 years

Two large trees were blown over during the high winds and torrential rain that lashed Norfolk last Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, October 2, council workers were felling the remaining trees as part of the process of clearing the path.

Hundreds of trees were brought down across Norfolk by the high winds that Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said had seen the strongest September gust in the region since 1997, and the joint strongest September gust in the past 40 years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Derby County - Farke confirms Godfrey in ‘advanced talks’ to seal Everton move

Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia were left out of Norwich City's last Championship game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wanted man posts picture of himself on Facebook

A recent picture posted on Facebook of Mark Barton from Norwich who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police

Female prison officer given suspended sentence after relationship with inmate

Norwich prison officer Catia Rocha admitted having a relationship with an inmate Photo : Steve Adams

Riverside walk still blocked by trees brought down in storms

Riverside walk in Norwich that hyas been closed since storm force winds brought down trees. Picture: Simon Parkin

Neil Featherby: How I would tackle a virtual marathon

Neil Featherby going past Cutty Sark at the 1986 London Marathon. Picture: Neil Featherby