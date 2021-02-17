News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Men’s mental health radio show back after year off air due to Covid

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:47 PM February 17, 2021   
Nick Little, director and co-founder of The 12th Man campaign. 

A campaigning radio show talking about men, music and mental health is set to restart after a year off air due to the pandemic. 

The 12th Man Radio Show will be back on Future Radio, starting on Thursday February 18 presented by the founder of the campaign, Nick Little, and will feature a mix of guests and great music. 

A second music-focussed show presented by Adam Clark is also se to debut in March called The 12th Man Sounds Show.

The 12th Man Radio Show is returning to Future Radio.

The 12th Man campaign is a Norwich-based men’s mental health campaign which aims to get men talking more about mental health. 

Co-founder Mr Little said: “Both of these shows will help us to continue our aims to increase awareness of mental health among men in Norwich and Norfolk, and we hope to inspire listeners to see talking about mental health as a strength.”

Christopher Remer, of Future Radio, said: “Since the launch of the show we have been very proud to be involved with the 12th Man campaign and being able to play a part in lowering the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.”

