Get a taste of history with beer brewed in medieval and Tudor styles
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Punters have been given the chance to have a sip of the past with beers brewed in the style of years gone by.
Visitors to the Museum of Norwich undercroft this week were whisked back to the 1320s courtesy of a beer brewed for the City of Ale Festival.
Bethan Holdridge is the curator of community history at the Museum of Norwich and saw a gap in the popular festival as the brochures featured a paragraph about each of the pubs.
Bethan explained: “It made me realise it was far more of an historical heritage and community event rather than your average beer trail.
“I saw this connection with the museum service - in particular the Museum of Norwich.”
The museum in Bridewell Alley already features displays of the history of brewing within the city.
So she enlisted the help of Bruha Brewing based in Eye, which brewed two beers in the medieval and Tudor styles.
Most Read
- 1 Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport
- 2 Extra tickets released for Elton John's Norwich concert tonight
- 3 Traffic builds around city ahead of Elton John gig
- 4 First look as Elton John concert gets underway at Carrow Road
- 5 All you need to know ahead of Elton John's Carrow Road concert
- 6 Three-bedroom fixer-upper in NR3 with 'secret garden' up for auction
- 7 Emergency services swoop on city centre street following altercation
- 8 All the pictures from Elton John's electrifying concert at Carrow Road
- 9 Family-run milkshake business opens first shop in NR3
- 10 Rail services cancelled after person hit by train
It was served at an event in the museum's undercroft this week.
Bethan said: “Medieval beer is pre-hopped beer - hops were not popularised until visitors brought them to the city in 1565.
“After that time we had regular refugees who would come and settle in the city.
“They brought lots of different things with them which included hops for beer.
"This was handy because they act as a preservative for beer so if people were going on long sea voyages their beer wouldn’t go bad.”
The Tudor beer on offer was hopped unlike the medieval beer.
However it was not hopped in the same way beer drinkers are used to.
Bethan said: “I expect people found it a strange taste to begin with.”
Bethan added there is a misconception that people drank a lot of beer in Norwich because the water tasted bad in medieval times.
She added: “They did drink water they were just selective of where it came from, but beer had a nice flavour.
“The beer they were drinking through the day had a light alcohol content so they wouldn’t just be getting hammered - it was also guaranteed to be safer than water.”