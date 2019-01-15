Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

This is what Norwich market looked like hundreds of years ago

15 January, 2019 - 13:16
Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A Norfolk history buff has created a video that reveals how Norwich city centre looked as far back as the 1700s.

The video, made by James Fox, from Aylsham, winds the clock back as it shows photographs from 2018 to 1905.

It then shows illustrations of the market from 1855 to 1788.

The most historic image, which depicts the city centre 231 years ago, is almost unrecognisable as the Norwich current city dwellers know.

Though the video reveals hundreds of years of Norwich market it doesn’t reach as far as the beginning, as the market was first founded in the eleventh century and has been a bustling centre of trade ever since.

Do you have a remarkable video to share with us? Email norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk. Picture: Flightradar24

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Drugs seized and one person charged with intent to supply

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court after police discovered heroin and crack cocaine in a car in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Hopes that sale of historic city home could lead to ‘Grand Designs’ type makeover

Carrow Bridge House, which Norfolk County Council is looking to sell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chris Goreham: Leeds boss Bielsa won’t be hiring me to spy on Norwich City any time soon

Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan stayed on the bench for West Brom against City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists