Search

Advanced search

Video

All the Norwich Market stalls which are still open

05 May, 2020 - 12:27
Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

From fresh fish to flowers, here are all of the Norwich Market stalls that are still trading or running a delivery service during coronavirus lockdown.

Norwich Market's City Fish stall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich Market's City Fish stall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is important now, more than ever, to support your local independents and there are a handful of businesses still trading at the market that stock essential supplies.

Others have also adapted by launching delivery services to cheer people up while stuck indoors with items such as beer, cake and wine that can be dropped off at your doorstep.

Make sure to visit the Facebook page or website of each stall before visiting for updated opening hours.

STALLS TRADING:

Paul’s Family Butchers (Monday to Friday 9am to 2.30pm, Saturday 7am to 4.30pm), home delivery also available call 01603 766647

From beef brisket to T-bone steak, support your local butchers during lockdown and you can also stock up with their bargain barbecue and freezer packs.

The Cheese Man (Wednesday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm), delivery in local area after 2pm on Thursdays, message ‘The Cheese Man, Norwich Market’ Facebook page

Cavelro Nero (black cabbage), back left, with kale, front, and spinach, which are good for juicing, at Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCavelro Nero (black cabbage), back left, with kale, front, and spinach, which are good for juicing, at Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cheeses are on offer from around the world, alongside biscuits, crackers, olives, chutneys, jams and onions.

READ MORE: 7 places delivering sweet treats to your door in Norwich

Pickerings of Norwich (Wednesday to Saturday 10am to 2pm), call 01603 624462 or text 07956 929091 for Norwich deliveries

With the mercury rising, your summer barbecues are sorted thanks to this great local business with a huge selection of sausages alongside bacon, cooked meats and pies.

Joe’s Pets (various times)

From grooming brushes to wet and dry food, get all the supplies you need for your pets.

You can get treats from Bread Source delivered to your door. Picture: Ella WilkinsonYou can get treats from Bread Source delivered to your door. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Orient Express (Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 3pm) for delivery in Norwich email mike_pearson1@hotmail.com (minimum spend £30)

An Aladdin’s Cave of Asian ingredients with items such as noodles, sauces and snacks.

City Fish (Thursday to Saturday 8am to 11.30am for pre-order collections), visit ‘City Fish’ Facebook page

Fish doesn’t get much fresher than this and you can get everything from a whole sea bass to a Dover sole.

READ MORE: Owners of Grosvenor Fish Bar launch home delivery and reconsider sale

Tori Fama on her 'And Eat It' cake and bakery stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTori Fama on her 'And Eat It' cake and bakery stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

DELIVERY SERVICE (STALL CURRENTLY CLOSED):

Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg, see full product list on ‘Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg’ Facebook page and order by phone on 01603 305841

You don’t need to go to the supermarket to get all your fruit and vegetables for the week as this family-run stall is running a delivery service to postcodes NR1 to NR7 and NR13.

CJ’s Fruit & Veg, cjsfruitveg.com/pre-order-form, within 15km of Norwich

Another brilliant supplier on Norwich Market selling a huge variety of fruit and vegetables alongside herbs, dried goods, ice-cream and chocolate.

Sir Toby’s Beers, sirtobysbeers.co.uk/online-shop, within 10 miles of Norwich

The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

They have joined forces with eco-friendly courier Zedify and are delivering beer boxes, including a Norfolk Real Ale one with 12 bottles from local brewers.

Substrata Wines Norwich, substratawines.com/shop within 10 miles of Norwich

Get wines from across the world delivered to your door and they also running Instagram Live tasting sessions on Fridays at 6pm.

The Cuppie Hut, thecuppiehut.contactlesstrade.co.uk, all orders sent on a Thursday with next-day delivery

Those with a sweet tooth are in luck as Norwich Market Favourite The Cuppie Hut are posting cakes and brownies to your door and they also have a vegan box.

READ MORE: Giant Yorkshire pudding roast delivery launches in Norwich

Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picutre: Lauren De Boise.Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picutre: Lauren De Boise.

And Eat It, visit ‘And eat it’ Facebook page for details, postcodes NR1 to NR9

They are delivering every Saturday, with pre-orders only, and boxes of treats are available filled with items such as rocky roads, brownies and doughnuts, with an entirely vegan one too.

Sicily Market Van, sicilyvan.co.uk/menu then text order to 07742 152690 which will be confirmed Friday evening with link to pay online, 10pc off orders over £25

Get authentic Italian pizza and pasta delivered to your door every Saturday from 11am to 4pm within the Norwich area and there are vegetarian and vegan options too.

Folland Organics - Organic Fruit & Veg Norwich, email follandorganics@zohomail.eu for more details and product list.

Buy certified organic fruit and vegetables from three local smallholdings.

Bread Source, bread-source.co.uk/shop, delivery with four miles of Norwich City Centre or three miles of Aylsham town centre, collection available for orders under £15 at their Aylsham and Norwich Bakery (both still open - bread-source.co.uk/findus)

Order fresh bread, pastries and flour from Norfolk favourite Bread Source. They have just expanded to reach houses up to 15 miles from Norwich, see full list of locations on their Facebook page, with a minimum £20 spend and you need to call 01603 666207 to order.

Cary’s Flowers Ltd, call 07787 911800

Bring a smile to the faceof a loved one, whether for their birthday or a special treat, with beautiful flowers delivered direct to their door.

Botanical, bo-tanical.com

While you’re spending a lot of time at home, brighten the place up with unusual house plants with pots and gifts also for sale.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Knife attacker left with punctured lung after being victim of stabbing himself at age of 15

The scene of the attack on Balfour Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

All the Norwich Market stalls which are still open

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hotel boss pledges another 10,000 free hot meals for the NHS and front line workers

Philip Turner. Pic: submitted

New Viennese-style cafe bar in former bank is given go-ahead

Norwich City Council has said 12, Bank Street in Norwich can be turned into a cafe bar. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24