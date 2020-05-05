Video

All the Norwich Market stalls which are still open

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

From fresh fish to flowers, here are all of the Norwich Market stalls that are still trading or running a delivery service during coronavirus lockdown.

Norwich Market's City Fish stall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norwich Market's City Fish stall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is important now, more than ever, to support your local independents and there are a handful of businesses still trading at the market that stock essential supplies.

Others have also adapted by launching delivery services to cheer people up while stuck indoors with items such as beer, cake and wine that can be dropped off at your doorstep.

Make sure to visit the Facebook page or website of each stall before visiting for updated opening hours.

STALLS TRADING:

Paul’s Family Butchers (Monday to Friday 9am to 2.30pm, Saturday 7am to 4.30pm), home delivery also available call 01603 766647

From beef brisket to T-bone steak, support your local butchers during lockdown and you can also stock up with their bargain barbecue and freezer packs.

The Cheese Man (Wednesday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm), delivery in local area after 2pm on Thursdays, message ‘The Cheese Man, Norwich Market’ Facebook page

Cavelro Nero (black cabbage), back left, with kale, front, and spinach, which are good for juicing, at Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cavelro Nero (black cabbage), back left, with kale, front, and spinach, which are good for juicing, at Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cheeses are on offer from around the world, alongside biscuits, crackers, olives, chutneys, jams and onions.

Pickerings of Norwich (Wednesday to Saturday 10am to 2pm), call 01603 624462 or text 07956 929091 for Norwich deliveries

With the mercury rising, your summer barbecues are sorted thanks to this great local business with a huge selection of sausages alongside bacon, cooked meats and pies.

Joe’s Pets (various times)

From grooming brushes to wet and dry food, get all the supplies you need for your pets.

You can get treats from Bread Source delivered to your door. Picture: Ella Wilkinson You can get treats from Bread Source delivered to your door. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Orient Express (Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 3pm) for delivery in Norwich email mike_pearson1@hotmail.com (minimum spend £30)

An Aladdin’s Cave of Asian ingredients with items such as noodles, sauces and snacks.

City Fish (Thursday to Saturday 8am to 11.30am for pre-order collections), visit ‘City Fish’ Facebook page

Fish doesn’t get much fresher than this and you can get everything from a whole sea bass to a Dover sole.

Tori Fama on her 'And Eat It' cake and bakery stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Tori Fama on her 'And Eat It' cake and bakery stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

DELIVERY SERVICE (STALL CURRENTLY CLOSED):

Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg, see full product list on ‘Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg’ Facebook page and order by phone on 01603 305841

You don’t need to go to the supermarket to get all your fruit and vegetables for the week as this family-run stall is running a delivery service to postcodes NR1 to NR7 and NR13.

CJ’s Fruit & Veg, cjsfruitveg.com/pre-order-form, within 15km of Norwich

Another brilliant supplier on Norwich Market selling a huge variety of fruit and vegetables alongside herbs, dried goods, ice-cream and chocolate.

Sir Toby’s Beers, sirtobysbeers.co.uk/online-shop, within 10 miles of Norwich

The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

They have joined forces with eco-friendly courier Zedify and are delivering beer boxes, including a Norfolk Real Ale one with 12 bottles from local brewers.

Substrata Wines Norwich, substratawines.com/shop within 10 miles of Norwich

Get wines from across the world delivered to your door and they also running Instagram Live tasting sessions on Fridays at 6pm.

The Cuppie Hut, thecuppiehut.contactlesstrade.co.uk, all orders sent on a Thursday with next-day delivery

Those with a sweet tooth are in luck as Norwich Market Favourite The Cuppie Hut are posting cakes and brownies to your door and they also have a vegan box.

Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picutre: Lauren De Boise. Joe Ridoutt, owner of Bo-Tanical house plant stall on Norwich Market. Picutre: Lauren De Boise.

And Eat It, visit ‘And eat it’ Facebook page for details, postcodes NR1 to NR9

They are delivering every Saturday, with pre-orders only, and boxes of treats are available filled with items such as rocky roads, brownies and doughnuts, with an entirely vegan one too.

Sicily Market Van, sicilyvan.co.uk/menu then text order to 07742 152690 which will be confirmed Friday evening with link to pay online, 10pc off orders over £25

Get authentic Italian pizza and pasta delivered to your door every Saturday from 11am to 4pm within the Norwich area and there are vegetarian and vegan options too.

Folland Organics - Organic Fruit & Veg Norwich, email follandorganics@zohomail.eu for more details and product list.

Buy certified organic fruit and vegetables from three local smallholdings.

Bread Source, bread-source.co.uk/shop, delivery with four miles of Norwich City Centre or three miles of Aylsham town centre, collection available for orders under £15 at their Aylsham and Norwich Bakery (both still open - bread-source.co.uk/findus)

Order fresh bread, pastries and flour from Norfolk favourite Bread Source. They have just expanded to reach houses up to 15 miles from Norwich, see full list of locations on their Facebook page, with a minimum £20 spend and you need to call 01603 666207 to order.

Cary’s Flowers Ltd, call 07787 911800

Bring a smile to the faceof a loved one, whether for their birthday or a special treat, with beautiful flowers delivered direct to their door.

Botanical, bo-tanical.com

While you’re spending a lot of time at home, brighten the place up with unusual house plants with pots and gifts also for sale.