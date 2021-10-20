Ever fancied having a market stall in Norwich? Here is your chance
Would you like to try your hand as a market trader or have a business idea you'd like to give a go?
Norwich City Council is offering the chance for a local business to win a pop-up stall on the award-winning Norwich Market in the run up to Christmas.
Businesses wishing to apply must be based in Norwich and offer something different to what is already available on the market.
The pop-up stall will be available for one week between Monday, November 29, until Sunday, December 5.
Councillor Matthew Packer, cabinet member responsible for markets, said: “Norwich Market is a vibrant and exciting place to trade in the heart of the city centre, attracting a wide range of customers.
“We’d like to give a local business looking to move into a physical shop or permanent stall the opportunity to come and try out all the market has to offer.”
The competition is a great opportunity to test the waters and have a go at trading in the city centre.
A number of the city's independent businesses started life as a pop-up stall on the market.
Tropical plant shop Bo-tanical has now grown to having a permanent stall and a warehouse in order to manage their growing online business.
Other successful pop-ups include On the Stall City which now has a permanent stall.
If you were hoping to apply as a food business entries cannot be accepted as there is no equipment at the stall for food businesses.
The closing date for entries is 5pm on Friday, 29 October. Entries will be judged by a panel and the winner will be notified by Friday, 12 November.
The winning entry will be allocated stall 176.
Applicants can send the city council a short video (no longer than 90 seconds), explaining what their business can bring that is different to Norwich Market. Videos should be sent via WeTransfer to marketservices@norwich.gov.uk