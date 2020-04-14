Search

Market beer stall teams up with courier firm to bring tipples to your doorstep

PUBLISHED: 12:12 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 14 April 2020

Sir Toby's Beers and the Norwich branch of Zedify have launched a partnership to deliver beer boxes to people living in Norwich. Photo: Toby Westgarth

A market beer stall has joined forces with an eco-friendly courier to deliver customers their favourite tipple.

Toby Westgarth and Dominic Burke own craft beer bottle shop Sir Toby’s Beers, on Norwich Market, and recently celebrated its second birthday.

Having been forced to close amid the pandemic, they have now been focusing on their delivery service - the #NorfolkBeerBox - and have put together a bundle of mixed cases around different styles of beer.

They say their Norfolk Beer Box subscription service has grown in popularity, and are also offering two-pint cartons of current keg beers from breweries including Cloudwater and Verdant.

They have joined forces with the Norwich branch of Zedify, a zero emissions courier service, which covers postcodes NR1 to NR7. It operates exclusively by bicycle, towing trailers of different sizes.

Managing director Richard Jennings said Zedify reflected a growing desire among younger consumers particularly for their brands to be “environmentally friendly and ethical”.

