Some of the most unique Norwich Market dishes to try this Easter

PUBLISHED: 11:50 22 March 2019

Lasagneria on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia Medrano

Lasagneria on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia Medrano

Claudia Medrano

Norwich Market is full of hidden gems, here are just a few of the tempting tastes on offer this Easter.

Lucy's Fish and Chips on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia MedranoLucy's Fish and Chips on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia Medrano

Easter Lasagna from Lasagneria

Easter Lasagna, the main event of the menu, is a delicious Mediterranean dish which requires hours of preparation.

Layers are filled with creamy béchamel sauce, fresh peppers, minced beef, basil and Italian tomatoes.

This is covered with freshly prepared hot béchamel sauce and topped with tasty cheese before being slowly baked in the oven.

You can try this Italian speciality for £6.90.

Lasagneria also has a wide variety of dishes that are constantly improved and changed.

This Easter, you can find Paprika Lasagna, carefully prepared with a large number of ingredients including diced pork, smoked paprika, onions, peppers, garlic and pasata for £4.90.

On top of that, if you are not a big fan of meat, you will be able to enjoy vegetarian dishes for a cheaper price.

Food from Indian Fest on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia MedranoFood from Indian Fest on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia Medrano

Battered Creme Eggs at Lucy’s Fish and Chips

If you are looking for something a bit different this Easter, Lucy’s Fish and Chips will soon be offering battered Creme Eggs for only £1.

Homemade, deep fried and battered several times in special moulds to achieve the perfect shape.

You can also try fish cakes for 60p or the quick and easy seafood recipes, “cooked in the traditional way” with a variety of local fish – cod, haddock, and plaice – served with a large portion of crunchy cheesy chips for £1.60.

Poori bread with chana masala at Indian Fest

Jas, also known by his nickname lovely, has been offering delicious vegan and vegetarian traditional dishes from the North of India since the first time he moved to Norwich 15 years ago.

This Easter break you can enjoy natural, zero oil and non-greasy foods from this multicultural region of India.

For only £5, you can try a generous portion of the spicy Easter poori bread with chana masala, with fresh red onions, ginger garlic and chickpeas.

Spices at Indian Fest on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia MedranoSpices at Indian Fest on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia Medrano

This is filled with spices and homemade sauces such as yogurt, coriander and Tamarind – a homemade mix of fruits, sugar and chilli.

You will also find vegan snacks, kebabs and other traditional dishes and desserts such as the samosa chat, cooked as a simple curry dish but fulfilled with mint chutney and served with cumin rice to grant a true Indian essence to your meal.

Marrowfat peas at The Mushy Pea Stall

Stall number 115 may be a good choice to enjoy traditional Norwich food during Easter, because they are celebrating their seventieth anniversary.

Three generations of the same family have served mushy marrowfat peas, a special kind of pea which is acquired as a small dry legume and then soaked to swallow its size before boiling it in hot water.

Seasoned only with pepper and salt, they are eaten with mint sauce and served with a cup of hot tea.

On the May 27, they will go back to the 40s, when the shop first opened, and will be serving these mushy peas in the way they used to.

Marrowfat peas at The Mushy Peas Stall on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia MedranoMarrowfat peas at The Mushy Peas Stall on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia Medrano

Marrowfat peas fromThe Mushy Pea Stall on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia MedranoMarrowfat peas fromThe Mushy Pea Stall on Norwich Market. Photo: Claudia Medrano

