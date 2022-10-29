Gallery
Protestors march through city calling for urgent childcare reform
- Credit: Maya Derrick
More than 400 protestors wound their way through the city streets on Saturday demanding urgent reform of childcare, parental leave and flexible working.
The Norwich branch of the March of the Mummies protest - where many attendees came clad in Halloween costumes - were some of the 15,000 estimated to have marched across the UK this weekend.
Rebecca Wright, 34, is one of volunteer co-ordinators of the Norwich march and said: "I had a baby in January 2020 and returned during Covid. My work didn't understand why I would need to be at home sometimes."
The Poringland mum added: "I had IVF, she's my only child.
"They didn't want to know about flexible working.
"Some parents question whether it's worth going back to work. I pay £560 a month for two days of childcare a week.
"If I was to put her in full-time, I would be paying more than my mortgage."
Aisha Singleton spoke at City Hall and attended with her four-year-old son, Rex.
"I want a world where childcare is affordable and where, as a society, we're looking after the next generation," she said.
"Childcare providers aren't paid enough. They need to be paid like school teachers.
"The work they do is instrumental in keeping this country running."
Fellow volunteer and Poringland mother Lindsey Anderson, 34 added: "I work for Aviva and they have amazing benefits for parents. My husband got six months of fully-paid paternity leave which was so valuable.
"More employers need to offer that kind of benefit.
"I put my two-year-old son into nursery two days a week but with the cost of childcare makes it not worth me working anymore. It's nearly £70 a day."
Lynsey McCloskey attended the march with her two-year-old, Oliver, who is in childcare three days a week.
"Our childcare costs double our mortgage," she said.
"And it's only going to rise.
"But childcare is drastically underfunded and they get paid so little for what they do. I entrust them with my only child.
"They don't see half of what we pay the nursery. The government needs to do something to fund it better."