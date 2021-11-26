News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Here is your chance to look like the Norwich City boss!

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:02 PM November 26, 2021
Dean Smith masks. Picture: Danielle Booden

Dean Smith masks. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Ever wanted to be the Norwich City manager? Now is your chance!

While unfortunately we can't offer you his chair in the dug-out, you can look like manager Dean Smith or his assistant Craig Shakespeare.

Dean Smith masks. Picture: Danielle Booden

Dean Smith masks. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Available in the Eastern Daily Press and Evening News goody bags ahead of this weekend's match against Wolves, you can get your hands on your very own face mask and look like the man that has put smiles on City fans' faces again.

The goody bags can be bought for £2 and come with both Saturday copies of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, as well as crisps and chocolate.

Dean Smith masks. Picture: Danielle Booden

Dean Smith masks. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Norwich are seeking a third straight win after last Saturday's 2-1 win against Southampton but come up against an in form Wolves side that sit in sixth in the Premier League table.

Join our That’s so Norfolk! Group on Facebook for more fun and quirky stories from our weird and wonderful county. 

