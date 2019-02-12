Man with severe heart disease died after taking cocaine, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2016

A 40-year-old man with a severe heart disease died after taking cocaine, an inquest has heard.

Ross Baker, of Pochard St, Costessey, in Norwich, died on August 26 last year.

The inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard on Friday that Mr Baker and his wife had separated.

The night before his death two friends went to his house, where they drank beer and took cocaine, the inquest was told.

A friend said he thought Mr Baker was taking more cocaine than the others and tried to warn him he was doing too much but he just laughed it off.

The inquest heard that Mr Baker had a severe coronary disease.

Area Coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said that taking cocaine would have put “extra strain on an already labouring heart”.

She said that the drug may have contributed to his death.

The coroner expressed her condolences with Mr Baker’s family.