Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Rocket Science Marketing

Man with severe heart disease died after taking cocaine, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 21:52 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 02 March 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2016

A 40-year-old man with a severe heart disease died after taking cocaine, an inquest has heard.

Ross Baker, of Pochard St, Costessey, in Norwich, died on August 26 last year.

The inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard on Friday that Mr Baker and his wife had separated.

The night before his death two friends went to his house, where they drank beer and took cocaine, the inquest was told.

A friend said he thought Mr Baker was taking more cocaine than the others and tried to warn him he was doing too much but he just laughed it off.

The inquest heard that Mr Baker had a severe coronary disease.

Area Coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said that taking cocaine would have put “extra strain on an already labouring heart”.

She said that the drug may have contributed to his death.

The coroner expressed her condolences with Mr Baker’s family.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Weird Norfolk: The little girl in a crooked house in Norwich who ate her parents

A grey lady is said to haunt Tombland Alley. Picture: Siofra Connor

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Weird Norfolk: The little girl in a crooked house in Norwich who ate her parents

A grey lady is said to haunt Tombland Alley. Picture: Siofra Connor

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

‘Pressure? Everyone expected us to be mid-table or in a relegation battle’ - City boss savours 3-1 Millwall win

Daniel Farke savours the celebrations after Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win at Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s superb 3-1 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki sealed Norwich City's 3-1 win at Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Millwall 1 Norwich City 3: Canaries reclaim top spot with battling performance at The Den

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/03/2019

Thousands in grants for round tower churches

Tuttington Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists