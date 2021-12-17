'Definitely an upgrade' - Norwich man wins £39,000 Audi

Nick Farrow, from Norwich got an early Christmas gift after winning £50,000 in a competition - Credit: BOTB

A Norwich man got a welcome surprise this week after winning a a brand new car and £10,000 in cash.

Nick Farrow, 24, won an Audi S3 Sportback worth £39,630, with the £10,000 stuffed in the boot, after winning a weekly online competition.

The motoring technician, who had recently sold his car to help fund his girlfriend's medical studies, paid only £1 for the BOTB prize draw ticket.

He received his prize after BOTB presenter Christian Williams knocked on his door to tell him the good news.

Mr Farrow said: "I've been playing BOTB on and off for a few years.

"I knew exactly who Christian was when he turned up at my door but I was very surprised to win.

"I just drive a van for work at the moment so it's definitely an upgrade."

Mr Farrow said he'd use the cash to upgrade parts of the car and put the rest away in savings.