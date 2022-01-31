News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Man fined £2,000 for breaking lockdown rules calls for refund and apology

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:53 PM January 31, 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer responds to his statement to

A Norwich man who was fined almost £2,000 for breaking lockdown rules has called for a refund and an apology. Pictured is Boris Johnson as he gave a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report. - Credit: PA

A Norwich man who was fined almost £2,000 for breaking lockdown rules has called for a refund and an apology after the release of the Sue Gray report.

Bryn Richards, a university student, was charged for participating in a gathering outdoors of more than two people in the city back in November 2020 - during the UK's second national lockdown.

The 38-year-old claimed he was arrested after interacting with participants of a libertarian, anti-lockdown march while out for a walk.

He said he was "caught in the crossfire, between the police and the protesters". 

"If any member of the public did what they did, they'd most assuredly have been fined without any hesitation by the police," said Mr Richards. 

"I had £2,000 seized from me for doing much less than what they did. 

"Quite frankly, I want that money back and I want a formal apology." 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022

Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jayden Vincent taking on the 'gutbuster' breakfast challenge at Sam's Café in Norwich.

Food and Drink

If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022.

Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022

Video

Neighbours 'shock' at teen's murder in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon