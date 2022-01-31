Man fined £2,000 for breaking lockdown rules calls for refund and apology

A Norwich man who was fined almost £2,000 for breaking lockdown rules has called for a refund and an apology. Pictured is Boris Johnson as he gave a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report. - Credit: PA

A Norwich man who was fined almost £2,000 for breaking lockdown rules has called for a refund and an apology after the release of the Sue Gray report.

Bryn Richards, a university student, was charged for participating in a gathering outdoors of more than two people in the city back in November 2020 - during the UK's second national lockdown.

The 38-year-old claimed he was arrested after interacting with participants of a libertarian, anti-lockdown march while out for a walk.

He said he was "caught in the crossfire, between the police and the protesters".

"If any member of the public did what they did, they'd most assuredly have been fined without any hesitation by the police," said Mr Richards.

"I had £2,000 seized from me for doing much less than what they did.

"Quite frankly, I want that money back and I want a formal apology."