Norwich man stranded in Kabul after visit for funeral
- Credit: Contributed
A Norwich father is stranded in Afghanistan after being unable to get a flight home to see his worried girlfriend and four-year-old son.
Ashna Shinwari, 29, of Gas Hill, had travelled to Kabul for a funeral ceremony before the Taliban occupied the city.
The former City College student, who was born in Afghanistan but moved to the UK in 2008, had been due to fly back to England on August 10 after the funeral.
But Turkish Airlines cancelled his flight, and the British citizen has been unable to book another flight despite multiple emails to the UK embassy.
Mr Shinwari, who has worked as a social worker and interpreter in Norfolk, said: "I miss my son and my family over there. If I knew it would get that bad, I would never have come to Afghanistan."
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said Mr Shinwari is one of three constituents currently stranded in Afghanistan who his office is in contact with in an attempt to bring them home.
Mr Lewis described it as "an extremely difficult situation" for the British embassy to resolve.
