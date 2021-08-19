News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich man stranded in Kabul after visit for funeral

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:35 PM August 19, 2021   
Ashna Shinwari who lives in Gas Hill, Norwich 

Ashna Shinwari who lives in Gas Hill, Norwich - Credit: Contributed

A Norwich father is stranded in Afghanistan after being unable to get a flight home to see his worried girlfriend and four-year-old son. 

Ashna Shinwari, 29, of Gas Hill, had travelled to Kabul for a funeral ceremony before the Taliban occupied the city.

The former City College student, who was born in Afghanistan but moved to the UK in 2008, had been due to fly back to England on August 10 after the funeral. 

But Turkish Airlines cancelled his flight, and the British citizen has been unable to book another flight despite multiple emails to the UK embassy. 

Ashna Shinwari, pictured in Norwich, is unable to get out of Kabul in Afghanistan which was taken over by the Taliban 

Ashna Shinwari, pictured in Norwich, is currently unable to get out of Kabul in Afghanistan which was taken over by the Taliban - Credit: Contributed

Mr Shinwari, who has worked as a social worker and interpreter in Norfolk, said: "I miss my son and my family over there. If I knew it would get that bad, I would never have come to Afghanistan." 

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said Mr Shinwari is one of three constituents currently stranded in Afghanistan who his office is in contact with in an attempt to bring them home. 

Clive Lewis Afghan patrol.

Clive Lewis Afghan patrol. - Credit: Sgt Dan Harmer

Mr Lewis described it as "an extremely difficult situation" for the British embassy to resolve. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
  2. 2 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
  3. 3 Driving instructor shares dashcam footage of near misses across Norwich
  1. 4 Four teenagers to be sentenced after stab attack on boy at city tower block
  2. 5 Vegan doner kebab restaurant and takeaway opens in Norwich
  3. 6 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
  4. 7 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
  5. 8 Finalists announced for Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021
  6. 9 Giant walking T-rex spotted in Norwich shopping centre
  7. 10 Restaurant to re-open after new head chef found
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An unexploded bomb has been discovered in Anderson’s Meadow, Norwich. 

Norfolk Live | Updated

Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Fiveways pub at the roundabout. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
All Saints Church in Horsford gets a loo after hundreds of years.

Housing bid on village edge thrown out by planning inspector

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Police blocking off a sinkhole that has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park in No

Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon