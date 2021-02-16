Third Norwich lottery winner in five months scoops £30,000

Published: 6:33 PM February 16, 2021

A Postcode Lottery winner has said a £30,000 windfall is “life changing” after becoming the third person in Norwich to scoop the prize in five months.

The lucky winner, identified as Stan, picked up the £30,000 cheque after his postcode, NR1 1TU, was randomly drawn in the Street Prize draw earlier this month.

He was the only player in the postcode - which covers Salisbury Road, off Thorpe Road in Norwich - so swelled his bank balance by the full £30,000 prize pot.

Congratulations to Stan, £30,000 winner from #Norwich 🎉



He was absolutely over the moon when @Mattjohnsons shared the good news! Stan now hopes he can get on the property ladder with his win 🏠https://t.co/FfJZsCuTQ1 pic.twitter.com/kEJb8Z6TGD — Postcode Lottery (@PostcodeLottery) February 5, 2021

Due to coronavirus restrictions his big win was revealed to him online by TV presenter Matt Johnson.

“This is life changing for me,” said the winner. “I never thought I’d be in a position where I could put myself on the property letter so that is just something that I will do with that.

You may also want to watch:

"I always have a look on Rightmove to see properties that I like but think it’s going to be years until I can get a house if ever I can afford that. So it’s life changing, it really is.”

He is the third recent £30,000 winner in Norwich after the NR6 7EG postcode was drawn in January and five neighbours shared the prize after NR3 1TT won in September.

Meanwhile there have been five Norfolk postcodes drawn in the lottery’s daily draw this month alone winning every ticket holder living there £1,000.

The subscription lottery benefits charities, with 32pc of the ticket price going to good causes.