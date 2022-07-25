Marathon man: Gruelling challenge to run 100 miles in seven days

A postman is detailing his gruelling regime to run seven half-marathons in seven days. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

A city man has given people an insight into his gruelling regime of juggling his full-time job with running a half-marathon every day for a week.

Jonny Wilson, who works for the Royal Mail, is now four days into his seven-day challenge to run the equivalent of a half marathon each day to raise money for Make-A-Wish UK.

The 40-year-old, from Heartsease, has detailed his schedule and what it takes to get up to run the 13.1 miles, or 21.08 kilometres, around the city each day.

Jonny Wilson has been getting up around 3am to run the 13.1 miles due to the recent city heatwave. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

The postie said: "The days have been long. I'm up around 3am to go on my runs.

"I'll then do my post rounds from about 6am - sometimes putting in a double shift.

"I've been training at the gym on my strength and conditioning as well as running the Sandringham and Blickling half-marathon and a few 10K races prior to this week.

Jonny Wilson has been documenting his runs on social media and has raised £2,000 of the £2,500 target set. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

"Because I lose about 2kg in weight I've had to increase my diet as well.

"So I'm taking in about 3,500 calories a day to try and put it back on."

The father-of-four has also had the added burden of the recent heatwave to contend with.

Jonny added: "It's been really hot which is why I've been up earlier to run.

"But it's been tough - didn't realise just how tough it would be.

Jonny Wilson, 40 from Heartsease. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

"My body isn't feeling too great but it's been better than I thought.

"It's day four today and it's going really well. It's just a case of taking in more fluids and listening to my body more carefully."

Jonny is just £500 away from the £2,500 target he set himself to raise over the seven days while the overall funds raised have just hit £10,000.

He said: "I've done various bits for MacMillan Cancer Support before.

Jonny Wilson has competed in a number of marathons throughout the county leading up his seven day challenge. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

"But a family friend of mine said that Make-A-Wish Foundation really helped their child.

"I've got four healthy children which I don't take for granted.

"Sometimes that keeps me going.

"My body hurts on these runs but it'll heal - that's not always the case for some children."

Donations can be made to Jonny's JustGiving page.