Marathon man: Gruelling challenge to run 100 miles in seven days
- Credit: Jonny Wilson
A city man has given people an insight into his gruelling regime of juggling his full-time job with running a half-marathon every day for a week.
Jonny Wilson, who works for the Royal Mail, is now four days into his seven-day challenge to run the equivalent of a half marathon each day to raise money for Make-A-Wish UK.
The 40-year-old, from Heartsease, has detailed his schedule and what it takes to get up to run the 13.1 miles, or 21.08 kilometres, around the city each day.
The postie said: "The days have been long. I'm up around 3am to go on my runs.
"I'll then do my post rounds from about 6am - sometimes putting in a double shift.
"I've been training at the gym on my strength and conditioning as well as running the Sandringham and Blickling half-marathon and a few 10K races prior to this week.
"Because I lose about 2kg in weight I've had to increase my diet as well.
"So I'm taking in about 3,500 calories a day to try and put it back on."
The father-of-four has also had the added burden of the recent heatwave to contend with.
Jonny added: "It's been really hot which is why I've been up earlier to run.
"But it's been tough - didn't realise just how tough it would be.
"My body isn't feeling too great but it's been better than I thought.
"It's day four today and it's going really well. It's just a case of taking in more fluids and listening to my body more carefully."
Jonny is just £500 away from the £2,500 target he set himself to raise over the seven days while the overall funds raised have just hit £10,000.
He said: "I've done various bits for MacMillan Cancer Support before.
"But a family friend of mine said that Make-A-Wish Foundation really helped their child.
"I've got four healthy children which I don't take for granted.
"Sometimes that keeps me going.
"My body hurts on these runs but it'll heal - that's not always the case for some children."