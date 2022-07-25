Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Marathon man: Gruelling challenge to run 100 miles in seven days

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:39 PM July 25, 2022
A postman is detailing his gruelling regime to run seven half-marathons in seven days.

A postman is detailing his gruelling regime to run seven half-marathons in seven days. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

A city man has given people an insight into his gruelling regime of juggling his full-time job with running a half-marathon every day for a week.

Jonny Wilson, who works for the Royal Mail, is now four days into his seven-day challenge to run the equivalent of a half marathon each day to raise money for Make-A-Wish UK.

The 40-year-old, from Heartsease, has detailed his schedule and what it takes to get up to run the 13.1 miles, or 21.08 kilometres, around the city each day.

Jonny Wilson has been getting up around 3am to run the 13.1 miles due to the recent city heatwave.

Jonny Wilson has been getting up around 3am to run the 13.1 miles due to the recent city heatwave. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

The postie said: "The days have been long. I'm up around 3am to go on my runs.

"I'll then do my post rounds from about 6am - sometimes putting in a double shift.

"I've been training at the gym on my strength and conditioning as well as running the Sandringham and Blickling half-marathon and a few 10K races prior to this week.

Jonny Wilson has been documenting his runs on social media and has raised £2,000 of the £2,500 target set.

Jonny Wilson has been documenting his runs on social media and has raised £2,000 of the £2,500 target set. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

"Because I lose about 2kg in weight I've had to increase my diet as well.

Most Read

  1. 1 Engineering works postponed over congestion fears at busy roundabout
  2. 2 Passengers stranded outside Gatwick after TUI diverts Norwich flight
  3. 3 Squirrel breaks into DIY store and is found gorging on bird feed by police
  1. 4 Widow heartbroken after losing late husband's possessions in heatwave fire
  2. 5 5 secret gardens you can visit in Norwich
  3. 6 Vintage furniture showroom opens in NR3
  4. 7 Disruption expected as roadworks begin on busy city road next month
  5. 8 'My confidence is back': Mum loses almost five stone in just six months
  6. 9 Despair as 40 vapes stolen in just one week at convenience store
  7. 10 Camp shop owners 'devastated' after £22k display model is stolen

"So I'm taking in about 3,500 calories a day to try and put it back on."

The father-of-four has also had the added burden of the recent heatwave to contend with.

Jonny added: "It's been really hot which is why I've been up earlier to run.

"But it's been tough - didn't realise just how tough it would be.

Jonny Wilson, 40 from Heartsease.

Jonny Wilson, 40 from Heartsease. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

"My body isn't feeling too great but it's been better than I thought.

"It's day four today and it's going really well. It's just a case of taking in more fluids and listening to my body more carefully."

Jonny is just £500 away from the £2,500 target he set himself to raise over the seven days while the overall funds raised have just hit £10,000.

He said: "I've done various bits for MacMillan Cancer Support before.

Jonny Wilson has competed in a number of marathons throughout the county leading up his seven day challenge.

Jonny Wilson has competed in a number of marathons throughout the county leading up his seven day challenge. - Credit: Jonny Wilson

"But a family friend of mine said that Make-A-Wish Foundation really helped their child.

"I've got four healthy children which I don't take for granted.

"Sometimes that keeps me going.

"My body hurts on these runs but it'll heal - that's not always the case for some children."

Donations can be made to Jonny's JustGiving page.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The driver carjacked in Bull Close Road worked at Five Star Taxis. Photo: Archant

City taxi firm ordered to pay £32k for 'unfair dismissal'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police attending the scene of an overturned van westbound on the A47 just after the Postwick exit. P

Norwich Live News

Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jack Metcalf was born three months early in Turkey

Norwich Live News

Parents struggling to get premature baby home appeal to city MP for help

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Cameron Webster, 21, of Mardle Street, is wanted in the Norwich area

Norwich Live News

Police hunt 21-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon