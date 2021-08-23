Relief as Norwich man returns from Afghanistan

Published: 5:06 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM August 23, 2021

A father has finally returned to his family after being stranded in the Taliban occupied city of Kabul for nearly two weeks.

Ashna Shinwari, 29, of Gas Hill in Norwich, took three days to get home from Afghanistan after he received a call from the embassy instructing him how to get home.

Mr Shinwari, who originally moved to the UK from Afghanistan in 2008, landed back in the UK on Sunday night much to the relief of his girlfriend and four-year-old son.

He said: "It was a long journey, which took me three days but I am pleased and happy that I safely returned."

The former City College student had flown to Afghanistan for a funeral before the Taliban took over Kabul, and was dismayed to find out his Turkish Airlines flight home on August 10 was cancelled.

Ashna Shinwari sent in pictures of the Taliban when he was stuck in Kabul - Credit: Contributed

South Norwich MP Clive Lewis, whose office had been in touch with Mr Shinwari to get him home, described the news as "fantastic".

But he added: "We know there are still lots of other cases where this has not happened.

"It's really welcome news about Mr Shinwari but there are still many thousands trapped and facing a pretty grim future under the Taliban if they can't get back.

"In the wider context, it is still pretty appalling in terms of government assistance which has been a complete and utter shambles.

"In a normal emergency situation, there would be a number to call but it does not seem to be happening for us and has completely frozen.

"I hope other Tory MPs who have constituents out there are pushing Priti Patel, Dominic Raab and Liz Truss. The basic humanity has to be questioned how they have allowed this to happen."

South Norwich Labour MP Clive Lewis - Credit: UK Parliament

A spokesman for the foreign office said staff had worked "tirelessly" to facilitate the swift evacuation of British nationals, Afghan staff and others at risk with 2,400 people able to leave the country by the end of last week.

The government has said the UK will continue its evacuations for as long as the security situation allows.

Mr Shinwari, who sent a message informing this newspaper of his safe return, has been contacted for more on his return.