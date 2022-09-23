Norwich man helps distribute 20,000 food parcels on day of Queen's funeral

Members of the Bangladeshi community in a commercial kitchen in London preparing food for those in the capital for the Queen's funeral - Credit: Supplied by Giyash Miah

A city man has shared of his experience volunteering on one of the most monumental days in British history.

Working out of a hired commercial kitchen in Tower Hill, Giyash Miah, 46, and 200 volunteers made up and distributed more than 20,00 food packages around London on the day of the Queen's funeral in the likes of Hyde Park.

Giyash Miah, left, with the initiative's main organiser Ayob Korom Ali - Credit: Supplied by Giyash Miah

The Poringland man, who works at Tamarind Fine Indian Dining in Blofield, travelled to the capital on the day of the funeral and distributed food such as samosas alongside fellow members of the British Bangladeshi community to those paying their respects to the late monarch from 7am until 9pm.

Mr Miah said: "It's tradition in our culture to give out food in the community.

Giyash Miah, left, with other Bangladeshi volunteers distributing food to people in London on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - Credit: Supplied by Giyash Miah

"It was fundamentally important to me to be part of this. I feel proud.

"It restored my faith in humanity.

"She was our Queen, simple as. It makes me feel so proud to be British."

Giyash Miah from Poringland, third left, with volunteers and members of the armed forces working in London on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - Credit: Supplied Giyash Miah



