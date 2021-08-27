Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man

Published: 12:43 PM August 27, 2021

A man killed in a crash with a HGV on the A14 has been named as Amal Prasad Sandhya. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A man killed in a crash with a HGV on the A14 has been named.

Amal Prasad Sandhya, from Norwich, was a front seat passenger in a Toyota Corolla when it was involved in the collision on the A14 westbound near to Creeting St Mary in Suffolk.

Emergency services had been called to the crash around 4.50am.

The 25-year-old, who was born in India on January 6, 1996, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene at 5.15am, an inquest opening at Suffolk Coroner's Court heard on Friday, August 27.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish adjourned the hearing for a case review to be carried out later this year on December 15.

Another passenger in the car suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the lorry was unharmed.

The driver of the car, who also suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the two-vehicle collision and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He has since been bailed until October.

Officers from Suffolk Police and Highways England remained at the scene carrying out investigations for more than 12 hours.