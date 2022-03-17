City mechanic appears as Elton John on ITV singing show

A 43-year-old mechanic is looking to take his singing talents to the next level after starring on ITV's Starstruck. - Credit: Submitted

By day James Lewis can be found in oil-streaked overalls rummaging under the bonnet of bust cars.

But by night the dad-of-two dons giant feathered headdresses and sequined suits - and takes to the stage as an Elton John tribute act.

And the Old Catton man's talents have now taken him as far as prime time TV, seeing him make it on to the stage of ITV's Starstruck.

The 43-year-old appeared on the show, which battles superfans against each other for a cash prize, on March 6.

James, who lives with his partner Charlie, said the experience was so fantastic he now wants to swap motors for the microphone more often.

James Lewis is a mechanic from Old Catton by trade, but his time on the show has him looking to perform more gigs around the city. - Credit: James Lewis

He said: "I saw an advert on Facebook in November 2020 for the show, saying 'Can you sing like a music legend?' and I've always loved to impersonate different artists.

"So I filled out the form, had to sing over a Zoom call and spoke with the producers of the show.

"The whole process took about three months before I got a call in January to say I'd made it to the live rehearsals."

After attending the rehearsals in London, James was delighted to hear he had made the live show.

James Lewis, 43, impersonates and number of various artists including Elton John - Credit: James Lewis

He said: "I was ecstatic - I didn't think I'd get through but to know I'd made it on to television and that so many people would hear my voice was amazing.

"We went to the Alban Arena for the show and the experience was incredible."

James met the show's celebrity judges Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverly Knight, Jason Manford and host, Olly Murs during his time on set.

He performed 'I'm still standing' along with two other Elton John impersonators.

James is hoping to swap the mechanic trade with a mic and tour the city's music scene. - Credit: James Lewis

He said: "Everyone was brilliant and helpful. It's not every day you perform live in front of hundreds of people and thousands more on television."

James' time on the show has him pining for more time under the limelight.

James Lewis (far left) with the other Elton John superfans appearing on ITV's Starstruck singing show - Credit: Submitted

He continued: "I've got some gigs booked already at the Boundary pub on April 30, June 18, July 30 and September 24 - which I'm really looking forward to.

"No matter how old you are you should follow your dream and that's what I'm trying to do."

What are Elton John's most streamed songs?

Fans of the Rocket Man may think they know the singer's star-studded discography inside out.

But they may be surprised by the table of the British star's most streamed singles, according to Official Charts.

How many did you get right?

1. Tiny Dancer

2. Step into Christmas

3. Rocket Man

4. Your Song

5. I'm Still Standing

6. Don't Go Breaking My Heart ft Kiki Dee

7. Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, George Michael ft Elton John

8. Ghetto Gospel, 2Pac ft Elton John

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Bennie and the Jets

Sir Elton John in concert at Holkham Hall in 2009. - Credit: Archant







