Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Queen's 'amazing' response to man who invited her to sixth birthday party

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 8:00 AM September 17, 2022
John Hardiment, 77, couldn't believe he received a reply after he invited Her Majesty the Queen to his sixth birthday in 1951

John Hardiment, 77, couldn't believe he received a reply after he invited Her Majesty the Queen to his sixth birthday in 1951 - Credit: Joy Hardiment

A city man has recalled his disbelief at receiving a letter from the Queen after he invited her to his sixth birthday - 71 years ago.

John Hardiment, now 77 and living in Holt, was just a tot when he convinced his mum to write to the Queen, then a Princess, inviting her to his big day.

Mr Hardiment, who lived in Earlham Green Lane in 1951, was excited when he heard Her Majesty was visiting Norwich for the Festival of Britain celebrations on the same day as his sixth birthday.

The letter Mr Hardiment received when he was six-years-old by Princess Elizabeth's Lady-in-Waiting

The letter Mr Hardiment received when he was six years old from Princess Elizabeth's lady in waiting - Credit: Joy Hardiment

The celebrations, held all around a country still recovering from the Second World War, seemed like the perfect chance for Mr Hardiment to meet her.

He said: "She was coming up to Norwich on June 18, 1951.

"This also happened to be my sixth birthday.

ROYAL FAMILYPrincess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth) travelling in car down Gaol Hill (Guildhall), cro

ROYAL FAMILY Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth) travelling in car down Gaol Hill (Guildhall), crowd scene Dated: 18th June 1951 - Credit: Archant Library

"It all seemed to fall into place for my six-year-old self, the thought of Her Majesty coming to my party.

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
  2. 2 Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen
  3. 3 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
  1. 4 Winter Wonderland heading near Norwich with huge ice rink, rides and stalls
  2. 5 Norwich's oldest LGBT+ pub gets go ahead for expansion
  3. 6 'Like the Tardis' - City cake shop reopens with new look and lunch range
  4. 7 Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment
  5. 8 WATCH: Moment pair steal six-year-old Oscar's bunny
  6. 9 Man in court over Norfolk manslaughter and raft of sex offences
  7. 10 City mum creates incredible crochet Queen and Paddington Bear

"So as far as I can remember I pestered my mum over and over to write her a letter.

Jon Hardiment who sent a letter to the Queen in 1951 asking her to come to his sixth birthday holding the letter he received

Jon Hardiment who sent a letter to the Queen in 1951 asking her to come to his sixth birthday holding the letter he received - Credit: Joy Hardiment

"I must've been such a pain because she finally gave up and wrote something just to quieten me down.

"The letter was written using a piece of paper and envelope from my toy post office kit and attached a toy stamp from the same kit."

And even though Mr Hardiment was "amazed the invitation even reached Her Majesty" he would receive an equally amazing response.

ROYAL FAMILYPRINCESS ELIZABETH ARRIVING AT CITY HALL BEFORE OPENING NORWICH FESTIVALDATED 18TH

ROYAL FAMILY PRINCESS ELIZABETH ARRIVING AT CITY HALL BEFORE OPENING NORWICH FESTIVAL DATED 18TH JUNE 1951 PLATE P1904 - Credit: Archant Library

"It was unreal," said Mr Hardiment.

"Her Majesty's lady in waiting sent a reply thanking me for the letter and said Her Majesty hoped I had a 'very happy day' for my birthday.

"I couldn't believe they took the trouble to reply to me in person.

"I've kept the letter ever since - that's how much it means to me.

ROYAL FAMILYPrincess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth) receiving bouquet of flowers from young girl. Lor

ROYAL FAMILY Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth) receiving bouquet of flowers from young girl. Lord Mayor present. Norwich Festival Dated: 18th June 1951 - Credit: Archant Library

"Since then I've followed the Queen's journey throughout her life.

"Having that letter changed everything - it gave me a more vested interest."

Mr Hardiment said he "was very proud to own a piece of history".

He added: "She's been a stalwart for the country.

ROYAL FAMILY Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth) standing on balcony at City Hall with Lord Mayo

Before she was Queen; Princess Elizabeth stands on the balcony at Norwich City Hall with the Lord Mayor at the Norwich Festival in June, 1951 - Credit: Archant

"To engage with her subjects like she did - she wanted to lift Britain.

"She was ahead of her time.

"This letter is something I'll look back on with such fond memories."

Princess Elizabeth chatting to one of the clickers (leather cutters) at Edwards & Holmes Ltd‚Äôs fac

Post-war fashions included long gloves and a pretty hat for Princess Elizabeth, who is pictured chatting to one of the clickers (leather cutters) at Edwards & Holmes Ltd shoe factory in Norwich in June 1951. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Georgian-era mews townhouse on The Crescent in Norwich which is for sale for £950,000

Historic four-bed for sale on one of the most sought-after roads in Norwich

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The Castle Quarter in Norwich is holding a Hogwarts Halloween event. 

Halloween

Visit Platform 9 3/4 and cast spells as Hogwarts is coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
69 Low Road was built in the distinctive modern Art Deco style

Unique Art Deco home for sale for £400,000

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Niki Medlik, who works part-time at the Book Hive in Norwich which has been targeted over the weekend 

Vandalised shop cleared up thanks to help of 'lovely' strangers

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon