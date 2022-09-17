Queen's 'amazing' response to man who invited her to sixth birthday party
- Credit: Joy Hardiment
A city man has recalled his disbelief at receiving a letter from the Queen after he invited her to his sixth birthday - 71 years ago.
John Hardiment, now 77 and living in Holt, was just a tot when he convinced his mum to write to the Queen, then a Princess, inviting her to his big day.
Mr Hardiment, who lived in Earlham Green Lane in 1951, was excited when he heard Her Majesty was visiting Norwich for the Festival of Britain celebrations on the same day as his sixth birthday.
The celebrations, held all around a country still recovering from the Second World War, seemed like the perfect chance for Mr Hardiment to meet her.
He said: "She was coming up to Norwich on June 18, 1951.
"This also happened to be my sixth birthday.
"It all seemed to fall into place for my six-year-old self, the thought of Her Majesty coming to my party.
"So as far as I can remember I pestered my mum over and over to write her a letter.
"I must've been such a pain because she finally gave up and wrote something just to quieten me down.
"The letter was written using a piece of paper and envelope from my toy post office kit and attached a toy stamp from the same kit."
And even though Mr Hardiment was "amazed the invitation even reached Her Majesty" he would receive an equally amazing response.
"It was unreal," said Mr Hardiment.
"Her Majesty's lady in waiting sent a reply thanking me for the letter and said Her Majesty hoped I had a 'very happy day' for my birthday.
"I couldn't believe they took the trouble to reply to me in person.
"I've kept the letter ever since - that's how much it means to me.
"Since then I've followed the Queen's journey throughout her life.
"Having that letter changed everything - it gave me a more vested interest."
Mr Hardiment said he "was very proud to own a piece of history".
He added: "She's been a stalwart for the country.
"To engage with her subjects like she did - she wanted to lift Britain.
"She was ahead of her time.
"This letter is something I'll look back on with such fond memories."