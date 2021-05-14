News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Disabled driver fined £60 for stopping to clean windscreen at hospital

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:20 PM May 14, 2021   
Richard Fleming stopped to clean his windscreen on a deserted road at the N&N, later receiving a £60 fine for doing so

Richard Fleming stopped to clean his windscreen on a deserted road at the N&N, later receiving a £60 fine for doing so - Credit: Richard Fleming/ NPE

A 81-year-old disabled former police offer has criticised the "relentlessness" of National Parking Enforcement (NPE) after he was fined £60 for stopping to clean his windscreen following a hospital appointment.

Richard Fleming, from Sprowston, left his appointment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital around 4.30pm on April 29. He then "went for a drive" around the hospital grounds with his partner to see how things had changed in the year since his last visit.

Thinking it would be unproblematic to stop on a "completely dead" NNUH private roadway to clean his car windscreen for five minutes, he was incredulous to find a £60 parking notice from NPE.

A spokesperson for the company said Mr Fleming had received the fine for contravening the Highway Code by parking opposite or within 10 metres of a junction and within 20 metres before or 10 metres after a pedestrian crossing.

Richard Fleming stopping to clean his windscreen on a deserted road at the N&N

Richard Fleming stopped to clean his windscreen on a deserted road at the N&N, later receiving a £60 fine for doing so - Credit: NPE

They added: "Whilst the car park where the driver parked and exited the vehicle was not in use, the pedestrian crossing is in use.

You may also want to watch:

"We are surprised the driver chose not to have their appeal independently adjudicated as offered by ourselves, but called the EDP instead.

"The driver has subsequently paid the notice."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway
  2. 2 7 pubs and restaurants which had lockdown makeovers
  3. 3 New mural celebrates best of popular city pub
  1. 4 Narrowest of margins as Junkyard Market gets 12-month permission
  2. 5 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
  3. 6 Six weeks of £110,000 roadworks for city centre street
  4. 7 'She never did anything by halves' - Swimming teacher remembered
  5. 8 Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'
  6. 9 First Buses reassure customers over safety as capacity set to increase
  7. 10 Owners of popular street food van open café bistro in Norwich

But Mr Fleming said: "I did appeal the fine first and pleaded with NPE to be considerate, but it was denied. They are being relentless about it.

"There wasn't a single person or single car which came near the road during that time. I have a blue badge, so I could have found a disabled spot and parked up to clean the screen.

"The truth is I didn't see the 'no stopping' sign, and at the time didn't see an issue with stopping for a few minutes on a road which clearly wasn't in use. To me, where I stopped seemed convenient. 

"I've since been back and can now see the no stopping signs - but that's only because I was specifically looking for them."

Mr Fleming, who was a police officer for 30 years, said he has never had any run-ins with NPE before and was surprised by its inflexiblity

In recent years he has had multiple forms of cancer, preceded by an aneurism in 1997.

"I've been charged over £10 a minute simply for washing my window after a hospital appointment. It's ridiculous."


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mr Postles' Apothecary in Norwich launched a 'back out to help out' offer ahead of its reopening on May 19. 

Food and Drink

1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Queens Road, which will be closed for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norfolk Live

Investigation after 'unexplained' death of man at Norwich Travelodge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The current building on Ferry Road is run down and is often dogged by reports of antisocial behaviour and drug use at night

Office building dogged by doorway drug use could be turned into flats

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus