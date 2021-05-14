Disabled driver fined £60 for stopping to clean windscreen at hospital

Published: 12:20 PM May 14, 2021

Richard Fleming stopped to clean his windscreen on a deserted road at the N&N, later receiving a £60 fine for doing so - Credit: Richard Fleming/ NPE

A 81-year-old disabled former police offer has criticised the "relentlessness" of National Parking Enforcement (NPE) after he was fined £60 for stopping to clean his windscreen following a hospital appointment.

Richard Fleming, from Sprowston, left his appointment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital around 4.30pm on April 29. He then "went for a drive" around the hospital grounds with his partner to see how things had changed in the year since his last visit.

Thinking it would be unproblematic to stop on a "completely dead" NNUH private roadway to clean his car windscreen for five minutes, he was incredulous to find a £60 parking notice from NPE.

A spokesperson for the company said Mr Fleming had received the fine for contravening the Highway Code by parking opposite or within 10 metres of a junction and within 20 metres before or 10 metres after a pedestrian crossing.

Richard Fleming stopped to clean his windscreen on a deserted road at the N&N, later receiving a £60 fine for doing so - Credit: NPE

They added: "Whilst the car park where the driver parked and exited the vehicle was not in use, the pedestrian crossing is in use.

You may also want to watch:

"We are surprised the driver chose not to have their appeal independently adjudicated as offered by ourselves, but called the EDP instead.

"The driver has subsequently paid the notice."

But Mr Fleming said: "I did appeal the fine first and pleaded with NPE to be considerate, but it was denied. They are being relentless about it.

"There wasn't a single person or single car which came near the road during that time. I have a blue badge, so I could have found a disabled spot and parked up to clean the screen.

"The truth is I didn't see the 'no stopping' sign, and at the time didn't see an issue with stopping for a few minutes on a road which clearly wasn't in use. To me, where I stopped seemed convenient.

"I've since been back and can now see the no stopping signs - but that's only because I was specifically looking for them."

Mr Fleming, who was a police officer for 30 years, said he has never had any run-ins with NPE before and was surprised by its inflexiblity.

In recent years he has had multiple forms of cancer, preceded by an aneurism in 1997.

"I've been charged over £10 a minute simply for washing my window after a hospital appointment. It's ridiculous."



