Man tracks down dad's beloved model loco - 35 years after it was sold

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:06 PM July 7, 2021   
The model Claud Hamilton, made by Albert 'Sonny' Knights.

John Knights, from Spixworth, has managed to track down the Claud Hamilton locomotive that once belonged to his father - Credit: John Martin

A Norfolk man has tracked down his dad's beloved model locomotive - 35 years after it was sold. 

John Knights, from Spixworth, parted ways with the model in 1986, selling it to a Thetford-based enthusiast.

His father had made the five-inch gauge of the Claud Hamilton from scratch, but died before its completion. 

Wondering what became of the loco, Mr Knights issued an appeal in 2018 in the hope of finding it.  

And, a few weeks ago, he suddenly received a call from someone whose friend believed the very same engine was in his possession. 

"I was completely knocked out - I couldn't believe it," said Mr Knights. "It has been at the back of my mind but, as time passed, I thought I'd never find it.

You may also want to watch:

"The owner has sent a lovely painting of the locomotive and a photo of him next to it. He lives in Oxfordshire and said I can visit any time.

"This was all about simply finding it and knowing where it was. I have no way to show it and do it justice."

