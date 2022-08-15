Search for relatives of Norwich man who died aged 58

The death of a 58-year-old man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

Matthew Morris, who lived in Norwich, was found after he died at his home on Saturday, August 13.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

It is believed Mr Morris had a brother but no further details are known.

Despite carrying out enquiries, officers have been unable to trace the brother or wider family.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Morris is asked to contact Norfolk Coroner's Office on 01603 774773.