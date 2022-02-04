Grandad from Norwich with 'silly sense of humour' dies in Manchester crash
Credit: Supplied
A "beloved father and proud grandad" from Norwich has died in a crash near Manchester.
Allan Paul Gray was working in the city when he was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Altrincham at 6pm on Tuesday, January 25.
The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have paid tribute, describing the father-of-three as "the smartest, most hardworking, and proud man who would do anything for anyone".
Mr Gray, born in 1954 in Middlesbrough and raised there in his younger years, moved to Norwich where he raised his children with his wife Michelle.
In a statement his family said: "Allan Paul Gray tragically passed away in Manchester where he was working away from his family.
"Beloved father to his three girls, Francesca, Olivia and Savanah, who were the light of his life.
"A proud grandad to Arabella, Jude and Reuben.
"Loved and dearly missed by his mother June Gray and cherished by his siblings John and Carol Gray."
Mr Gray had a passion for motorbikes, martial arts, music and wildlife.
His family added: "He was man who knew how to make anyone laugh with his silly sense of humour, the room would always light up when Allan was there.
"He will be remembered by all that knew and loved him, for his big heart, his charisma and his kindness.
"May he rest in peace."
Greater Manchester Police confirmed no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.