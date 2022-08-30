Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:32 PM August 30, 2022
A man from Norwich died while swimming in the Vorderer Schwendisee in Switzerland

A father-of-two from Norwich has drowned in a lake in Switzerland. 

Abdal Hakim got into difficulties at the Vorderer Schwendisee on Friday, August 26.

The St Gallen Cantonal police reported that the 43-year-old was attempting to reach a raft in the lake.

A call was made to the Swiss emergency services at about 4.15pm (BTS).

An air rescue team, the fire brigade and a specialist rescue and care team were also called to the incident. 

Despite efforts from emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up.

