Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake

A man from Norwich died while swimming in the Vorderer Schwendisee in Switzerland - Credit: St Gallen Cantonal

A father-of-two from Norwich has drowned in a lake in Switzerland.

Abdal Hakim got into difficulties at the Vorderer Schwendisee on Friday, August 26.

The St Gallen Cantonal police reported that the 43-year-old was attempting to reach a raft in the lake.

A call was made to the Swiss emergency services at about 4.15pm (BTS).

An air rescue team, the fire brigade and a specialist rescue and care team were also called to the incident.

Despite efforts from emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up.