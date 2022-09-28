City man encourages people to "speak up" after tragic death of best friend

Louis Buckley, inset, is calling for more people to "speak up" about mental health after the death of his best friend Lewis Marshall, pictured second from left, with his family - Credit: Louis Buckley

A city man whose best friend took his own life five weeks ago is pleading for others who might be in a similar situation to "speak up".

Louis Buckley, a scaffolder, grew up with his best friend Lewis Marshall in Earlham and says they "were inseparable" from a young age.

However Louis heard the news that his friend had died after committing suicide at just 29 years old.

Along with Mr Marshall's other close friends and family, Louis is hoping to raise money and awareness to men's mental health by climbing England and Wales' highest mountain.

He said: "I was in shock when I heard the news about Lewis.

Louis Buckley, pictured right with Lewis Marshall, said: "I was in shock when I heard the news" - Credit: Louis Buckley

"It still doesn't feel like it's real.

"He was a a father, a husband, a brother and my best friend.

"Lewis always did a good job of putting on a front to make it seem like he was alright.

"We all just wish he would have spoken to someone."

Mr Marshall was trying to raise money for the mental health charity, Mind, for one of his own friends who committed suicide.

However during that time "he unfortunately lost his own battle in the process" said Louis.

Lewis Marshall with his wife Nikaila Marshall - Credit: Louis Buckley

Now a group of Mr Marshall's close friends and family are climbing Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, on December 21 to help raise money for Mind.

The mental health charity offers information and advice to people with mental health problems.

"Mind was close to Lewis' heart," added Louis.

"We want to help raise money for Mind so that they can help someone or others who also suffer with mental health.

"There's a team of 10, including his wife and sister who'll be climbing Snowdon.

Lewis Marshall, second from the left, with his family including wife, brothers, and sisters - Credit: Louis Buckley

"We'll be taking a giant flag to the top with the charity’s logo and hotline help number on it."

The GoFundMe page is looking to raise £2,000 for Mind.

Louis hopes that the climb will help raise awareness to others who may also be suffering.

He said: "Find someone who you can speak to and open up to them if you're experiencing any issues.

"People need to speak up and not hold it in - Lewis is proof of the tragedy that can happen otherwise."

You can support the climb at gofund.me/f501de2d.