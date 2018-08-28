Norwich hotel celebrates more than 500 years in the heart of the city

The Maids Head Hotel, in Tombland, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2018

A Norwich hotel which has stood in the middle of a busy social area is celebrating more than 500 years since the its name was first mentioned in history.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Maids Head Hotel, Tombland, Norwich, is staging a dinner party hosted by ‘John Paston’ on Thursday, November 22.

The name of the hotel was first mentioned in a Paston letter dated November 22, 1472. Although this was the first mention of Maids Head the building is known to have been in Tombland since 1287.

The evening will feature a three course dinner in the historic Oak Room, with medieval music from Hexachordia, readings from Paston Letters and contemporary poetry inspired by the Paston story.

The letter, which mentions the Maids Head, will be read in full in middle English. Guests will hear John Paston advise: “If he tery at Norwyche ther whyls, it were best to sette hys horse at the Maydes Hedde.”

Tickets cost £35 and are available from events@maidsheadhotel.co.uk