Emergency repairs as edge-of-Norwich road and pavement sink

PUBLISHED: 13:52 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 02 November 2018

A Norwich road is to close for urgent repairs. Picture: Archant

A road is to close for urgent repairs after the pavement and road began sinking.

Lord Nelson Drive, Costessey, will close on Monday, November 5 to find out the cause of the subsidence. A temporary road closure will be in place on a section of the road West of Bawburgh Lane.

It is not known how long the road will be closed for but a full investigation and repair work will be carried out.

Access to properties on the road will be available throughout the duration of the works with a pedestrian route across the road.

Diversions will be put in place and bus operators have been made aware of the closure.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

The council said it thanked people for their patience while this “essential investigation and repair work is carried out”.

