News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Lord mayor criticises campaigner in email - and mistakenly copies them in

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 6:00 AM August 4, 2021   
The hole in the hedgerow where the century-old yew tree had been

Residents living near Heigham Park say the council is building the courts without proper community consultation, with Mayor Lord Kevin Maguire copying one of them into a critical email sent to another councilor about the issue - Credit: George Thompson/ Danielle Booden

Norwich's lord mayor was left red-faced after accidentally copying a campaigner into a "bizarre and inappropriate" email destined for the eyes of councillors only.

The Heigham Park Consultation Group wants Norwich City Council to rethink plans to replace the park's current grass tennis courts with all-weather alternatives.

But they've been left feeling "demoralised and depressed" after lord Kevin Maguire mistakenly sent an email criticising the group to one of its members.

Campaigners in a park

Campaigners want Norwich City Council to pause plans for hard tennis courts at Heigham Park for consultation. - Credit: Lucy Galvin

In the email addressed to fellow councillors — but also an unwitting campaigner— Mr Maguire was critical of the group and bemoaned that cabinet member Matthew Packer had been required to reply to them.

But he has been defended by deputy council leader Gail Harris, who said they were not intended as critical.

Heigham Park campaigners call for grass court rethink

Heigham Park campaigners call for grass court consultation - Credit: George Thompson

The crux of the group's frustration is that they believe the plans did not receive proper public consultation before the proposal was agreed in 2018, though the council itself maintains it carried out due process.

As part of the group's ongoing campaign, one resident reiterated their concerns to parks and open spaces cabinet member, Matthew Packer.

You may also want to watch:

He replied copying in Lord Mayor Maguire, who then replied "all" with his jibe.

Lucy Galvin, chair of the Marlpit Community Centre. Pic: Paul Harrison.

Lucy Galvin - Credit: Paul Harrison

Campaigner James Packham said: "It's depressing and demoralising.

"We've been working hard to make our voices heard, and this email shows just how entrenched everyone's view is on this.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  2. 2 Drip, drip, hooray! City's bottled water crisis solved
  3. 3 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
  1. 4 Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest
  2. 5 Widow threatened with debt collectors after funeral director’s bill blunder
  3. 6 Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?
  4. 7 Man steals £250 guitar from charity shop
  5. 8 Locals split as 'terrifying' 60-year-old chestnut tree is felled
  6. 9 Comedian Rufus Hound on the hunt for hotel in Norwich
  7. 10 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

"He's using all this weird, militaristic language", Mr Packham added.

"It was just bizarre."

Ms Harris, though, said: "The comments made, while relating to a decision made more than four years ago, do not express an opinion on the decision itself. 

"They were intended to personally offer moral support to colleagues on a matter they have been overseeing for a number of years on an issue on which opinion is divided."

Ward councillor Lucy Galvin said:  "I'm uncomfortable with the suggestion that Matthew Packer replying to a resident about his cabinet portfolio is somehow a waste of his time.

"Besides, it is in the council constitution that lord mayors should be politically neutral, and this is anything but."

Ms Harris, however, added that while lord mayors are required to be non-political and uninvolved in decision-making, they still had responsibilities to their residents. 

Lord Mayor Kevin Maguire making a speech at the new Big C Centre on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture

Lord Maguire has been called "inappropriate" and "demeaning" over his accidental "cc" to a Norwich resident - Credit: Danielle Booden

The email in full

In the email, which was erroneously sent to a member of the consultation group, Mr Maguire wrote the following:

"Another good reply, Matthew,

And yet it consumes your energies that could be directed elsewhere much more usefully: what a crazy world.

courage mon brave ! 

Or perhaps I should say “once more unto the breach dear friends, once more”.  We are with you on the barricade defending our City for all of its citizens."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
An officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of the property where two people were found dead

Norfolk Live | Updated

Man and woman found dead in home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Oak Street from St Crispins Road to St Marys Plain will be closed for 3 days

Parts of busy Norwich road to be shut for three days for repairs

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Neatishead Primary School celebrating after achieving an ‘outstanding’ ranking from Ofsted in 2019. 

Every Norfolk primary school rated as 'Outstanding'

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus