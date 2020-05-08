Search

Advanced search

Norwich photographers turn wall into exhibition during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:40 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 08 May 2020

Simon Marshall and Julia Cameron have put their work on the side of the wall at their home in Norwich. Picture: Simon Marshall/Julia Cameron

Simon Marshall and Julia Cameron have put their work on the side of the wall at their home in Norwich. Picture: Simon Marshall/Julia Cameron

Archant

A pair of Norwich photographers have put a new spin on going up the wall in lockdown, through an innovative way of displaying their work.

Julia Cameron and Simon Marshall, from Grosvenor Road, Norwich, have hung large pictures on an outside wall of their house,

The two photographers intend to keep a rolling programme of pictures, changing every couple of weeks to keep the ‘exhibition’ fresh.

Miss Cameron has put up large photographs of the coast, which are currently of the beach and the side of a ship at Great Yarmouth.

She said: “We have lost all our exhibitions for the foreseeable future and wanted a way to take our work out in public. We have long considered the side of our house as a potential gallery space and now is the obvious time to use it. I know a lot of people are missing the coast and so I’ve brought a bit of it to the city.”

Mr Marshall added: “We create work that we want to be seen, to be out in the world, this is our way of making it happen in these strange times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Loving farewell paid to Norwich boy, 16, after sudden death

Mourners attended a socially-distanced funeral for Blake Hale. Picture: Archant/Wroxham FC

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Loving farewell paid to Norwich boy, 16, after sudden death

Mourners attended a socially-distanced funeral for Blake Hale. Picture: Archant/Wroxham FC

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drug addicts are ruining our lives but council does nothing, residents claim

Barnards Yard, Norwich. Picture: Submitted

Barn developer raffles his new Ferrari so he can sell the car and raise money for the NHS

The brothers Jonny, Justin and Josh and the Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry/Archant

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Norwich photographers turn wall into exhibition during lockdown

Simon Marshall and Julia Cameron have put their work on the side of the wall at their home in Norwich. Picture: Simon Marshall/Julia Cameron

IT’s a funny old game ... the pre-season predictions of Norwich City columnists and fans

Patrick Roberts was expected to be the most influential of the new signings - but he didn't start a league game and his season-long loan ended in January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24