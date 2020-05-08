Norwich photographers turn wall into exhibition during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:40 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 08 May 2020
A pair of Norwich photographers have put a new spin on going up the wall in lockdown, through an innovative way of displaying their work.
Julia Cameron and Simon Marshall, from Grosvenor Road, Norwich, have hung large pictures on an outside wall of their house,
The two photographers intend to keep a rolling programme of pictures, changing every couple of weeks to keep the ‘exhibition’ fresh.
Miss Cameron has put up large photographs of the coast, which are currently of the beach and the side of a ship at Great Yarmouth.
She said: “We have lost all our exhibitions for the foreseeable future and wanted a way to take our work out in public. We have long considered the side of our house as a potential gallery space and now is the obvious time to use it. I know a lot of people are missing the coast and so I’ve brought a bit of it to the city.”
Mr Marshall added: “We create work that we want to be seen, to be out in the world, this is our way of making it happen in these strange times.”
