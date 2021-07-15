News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City centre Lloyds Bank closed due to Covid

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:00 PM July 15, 2021   
Lloyds Bank on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich city centre is temporarily closed due to Covid

A prominent city bank has been forced to temporarily close due to Covid. 

Lloyds Bank in Gentleman's Walk, Norwich, has a sign on its door informing customers about the closure. 

The sign states: "We've closed the branch as we've had a colleague/customer affected by the virus.

"We'll reopen the branch as soon as we are able to do so." 

Customers who need to visit the branch are advised to visit the Lloyds website to find the nearest branch to where they live. 

There are also Lloyds branches on Harvey Lane in Heartsease and Aylsham Road in Upper Hellesdon.

