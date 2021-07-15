City centre Lloyds Bank closed due to Covid

Published: 8:00 PM July 15, 2021

Lloyds Bank on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich city centre is temporarily closed due to Covid - Credit: Ben Hardy

A prominent city bank has been forced to temporarily close due to Covid.

Lloyds Bank in Gentleman's Walk, Norwich, has a sign on its door informing customers about the closure.

The sign states: "We've closed the branch as we've had a colleague/customer affected by the virus.

"We'll reopen the branch as soon as we are able to do so."

Customers who need to visit the branch are advised to visit the Lloyds website to find the nearest branch to where they live.

You may also want to watch:

There are also Lloyds branches on Harvey Lane in Heartsease and Aylsham Road in Upper Hellesdon.