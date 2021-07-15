City centre Lloyds Bank closed due to Covid
Published: 8:00 PM July 15, 2021
- Credit: Ben Hardy
A prominent city bank has been forced to temporarily close due to Covid.
Lloyds Bank in Gentleman's Walk, Norwich, has a sign on its door informing customers about the closure.
The sign states: "We've closed the branch as we've had a colleague/customer affected by the virus.
"We'll reopen the branch as soon as we are able to do so."
Customers who need to visit the branch are advised to visit the Lloyds website to find the nearest branch to where they live.
You may also want to watch:
There are also Lloyds branches on Harvey Lane in Heartsease and Aylsham Road in Upper Hellesdon.
Most Read
- 1 Hair salon moves out of city centre after 36 years over Covid
- 2 City set to swelter in heatwave-level temperatures
- 3 Pub manager held in headlock after refusing to serve drunk man
- 4 Buy land on a secret island for £3,000-£6,000
- 5 'Bring it on' - teaching assistant taking on parking giant over charge
- 6 'We're shocked': Bosses' dismay as phone box for sale for £35,000
- 7 Norfolk puppy seller accused of fraud to be charged with raft of other offences
- 8 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
- 9 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
- 10 'My children see it': Pub boss blasts vile online abuse over vax stance
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus