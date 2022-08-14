City LGBTQ+ community vow to protect drag queen storytime event

Felix Fern and the LGBTQ+ community are asking people to turn up to create a human barricade to protect Joseph Ballard. - Credit: Supplied

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are planning on staging a peaceful protest at Titania Trust’s Storytime at the Forum.

Joseph Ballard, also known as Titania Trust has been targeted by people who do not think it is right for drag queens to interact with children.

The Storytime event in North Walsham was consequently cancelled, now, it’s back on to run at the Forum and the LGBTQ+ community in Norwich have vowed to protect Titania Trust and the audience from the same scenes as were seen earlier in the month.

Felix Fern, 34 from NR2 is behind rallying people for this cause.

Felix Fern created a poster in order to get people together to protect Joseph Ballard and the families attending storytime. - Credit: Felix Fern

He said: “When these events get cancelled it sends a message that outdated homophobic and transphobic fear mongering is winning over inclusivity and common sense.

“It's vital that we prevent these wonderful activities from being cancelled so that we aren't sending a message that bigotry is acceptable.”

Felix is one of the co-founders of Trans Activism UK and has lots of experience in organising protests.

He said: “Norwich is one of the most queer places I have ever lived and I know that people here want to stand up for what is right.”

But what does Felix plan to do?

“Our plan is to form a peaceful human barricade outside the Forum, to ensure that parents and children can enter the library safely without fear.

“We've just had Norwich Pride so it's the perfect time to bust your rainbows and flags back out for another celebration of how colourful and proud our city is.”

Felix thinks it is very important to protect Joseph as he is an advocate for mental health and wellbeing and gives a lot to his community.

Felix said: “We owe it to him to give that love and commitment back in the form of ensuring that he can perform safely.”

The peaceful human barricade is planned for 1.30pm on August 17 outside the Forum and Felix welcome's anyone who would like to support Joseph and the LGBTQ+ community.