Forget Call of Duty – get your kicks with a spot of laser action

Owner Tirion Davies armed with a phaser in the new Labyrinth Norwich laser tag arena she has opened at Rose Lane Car Park.

It’s multi-coloured, glow in the dark, features a nod to Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach and is located in a Norwich carpark.

It may be an unexpected location but after two years in the making Norwich’s newest laser tag arena, Labyrinth Norwich has opened its doors to the public.

Located on the first floor of Rose Lane car park, the new venue has seen a previously empty space transformed into a two-storey premises featuring a laser tag arena, fully licensed cafe, under-fives’ play area and a movie shed.

Investing around £130,000 in the project, Tirion Davies, 35, the owner of Labyrinth said there had been a lot of long hours and late nights transforming the previously empty shell into the laser tag venue.

“When we took the place on it was a total shell, we had to crane steel through the first-floor window, then we had to build the mezzanine floor, all the walls, the kitchen area, all of that was carried up through the carpark, it’s been about three months’ work to get to this point,” he said.

Owner Tirion Davies children's play area in the new Labyrinth Norwich laser tag arena she has opened at Rose Lane Car Park.

“Sometimes I come in and I can’t believe we are at this point. It looks much better than I envisaged it would when we started – it’s just developed as we’ve gone along and I can’t wait to see it full of kids.”

Hoping to attract both children and adults to the venue, the laser tag area takes inspiration from some of Norfolk’s most beloved seaside landmarks.

Mr Davies said: “We’re in the heart of Norwich in a multi-storey car park and everyone likes being at the beach so we’ve got beach huts, a boat, there’s a little bit that’s influenced by Cromer Pier and the Great Yarmouth Pleasure beach.”

Adding that the game and phasers were designed so there is no need for participants to wear vests she said she hoped this would help make the game easier for youngsters.

The phasers on charge in the new Labyrinth Norwich laser tag arena which has opened at Rose Lane Car Park.

“You only have to hold the phaser so it’s great, because it means there are no packs to fall off shoulders, children they won’t trip over, they just have to hold the phaser,” he said.

Rose Lane car park was opened in 2016 and cost £7m to build.

Last year the car park was named the country’s best new car park in the British Parking Awards.